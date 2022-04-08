For Jeremias Rodriguez is the second experience on the Island of the Famous. During the premiere she bonded a lot with Soleil Sorge, so much so that she started a relationship.

Soleil Sorge this year has shown a lot with its experience at the GF VIP, not drawing too much acclaim from the public.

Now to reveal what she thinks of the girl was Cecilia Rodriguez who told how relations were at the time:

She has been my sister-in-law for as long as it has been, we have always seen each other, dated, but we have never had a friendship. We did not remain friends and we never were … here! We were sister-in-law and we saw each other. We also got along well huh! But I have not cultivated this relationship. When they broke up I was happy, yes!

Cecilia Rodriguez would not have been hurt by the breakup, on the contrary:

I don’t know anything about her … I followed Big Brother Vip for a while and I saw something, but nothing special. Was there no artistic chemistry? No, my brother is anything but artistic, imagine. He doesn’t feel comfortable. He looks for human relationships, he just doesn’t care about the entertainment world.

In addition, the girl explained that he no longer has relations with her. After they broke up she never saw her again: