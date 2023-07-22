Belen Rodriguez’s sister shared some social words that certainly did not go unnoticed

Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino are undoubtedly the most talked about characters of this summer 2023. The news about the end of the marriage between the showgirl and the conductor is now on everyone’s lips, as well as the alleged new love story between Belen and the entrepreneur from Bergamo Elio Lorenzoni. In these last hours Cecilia Rodríguez she became the protagonist of a social post that did not go unnoticed and which seems to refer precisely to her sister Belen and Stefano De Martino.

Over the last few hours, the name of Cecilia Rodriguez has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The sister of Belen Rodríguez wrote on his Instagram page some words that seem to refer to the love story, now shipwrecked, between Stefano and Belen.

These were the words that appeared on the Instagram page of Belen Rodriguez’s sister:

Your heart created you when you forgave someone who never gave you forgiveness.

There phrase in question means that:

Your heart grew when you forgave someone who never asked for your forgiveness.

It goes without saying that the numerous followers of Cecilia Rodriguez have seen in these words a real reference to the end of the love story between her sister Belen and Stefano De Martino. Among the many comments written under Cecilia Rodriguez’s post we can read:

Doesn’t he who forgave a daughter with another count? Ridiculous.

Or:

No one asked her to forgive.

It’s still:

Your sister is indefensible, gossip is what counts.

Faced with these words, Cecilia preferred to remain silent and ignore what was written by web users on what will surely be one of the gossip of this summer 2023.