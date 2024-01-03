Cecilia Quagliana, teacher-luminary of the Montessori method, has died

She died last December 29th Cecilia Quaglianafor years director of the Montessori children's home in Milan and educational director of bilingual Montessori schoolone of the leading experts in Italy on Montessori method. Fifty-nine years old, Quagliana had 'grown up' with the Montessori method, she was in fact the granddaughter of Jole Rutiglionithe post-war founder of the Casa dei Bambini.

Colleagues from the bilingual school: “It was a point of reference for the Montessori world”

The bilingual Montessori school wanted to remember with a post how Quagliana has long been “a fundamental and stimulating point of reference for the entire Montessori world in Italy“. “The good that her work as an educator has brought to thousands of children and families over the years also encourages us to continue along the path we have traced together and towards the objectives that you have indicated to us” continues the post.

The funeral and memories of family, friends and classes

The obituaries and messages published also bear witness to the gratitude of the families and classes yesterday on the day of the funeral. From a “we love you” from the 2010 class of the Children's Home to the thanks from the 2012 class. “Strong woman, free spirit, who with her tenacity he knew how to build great projects and accompanied them and inspired family and friends in life's journeys. They won't forget the time spent laughing together. She leaves a deep void in those who knew her,” the family wrote.

