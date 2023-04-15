Cecilia López believed that she had seen it all in politics. After having been part of five presidential cabinets, this inexhaustible Bogotá native who will turn 80 this month thought that power could no longer surprise her. She did not count on returning to the scene, less at the hands of a president like Gustavo Petro. But there she is, at the forefront of one of the most important reforms for the future of the country. The agrarian reform, with which a more supportive distribution of land ownership is expected, would lay the foundations to build a fairer, richer and less violent country. Almost nothing. Since last August, she has dedicated all her hours of her life to this policy that she defines as a social democrat.

Sitting in the living room of her house in Bogotá, López shows off her direct and sincere character. He talks about the pain caused by the departure of Minister Alejandro Gaviria and the team he formed with him and other colleagues such as José Antonio Ocampo, whom he refers to as the sector of the Government “concerned about the economy” compared to another group that he considers activist. Although in the minority, she feels comfortable. She sees the president as a very intelligent man and she feels supported by him, although she confesses half jokingly half seriously that if Petro “desperates” one day with her and kicks her out, it would be a relief. She has doubts that her forces will reach him for three more years, but she does not consider throwing in the towel on her. She is seen leaving for her house in 2026, proud of her role in this mandate and given time to analyze what was and was not done.

Ask. The Government has many open fronts, many reforms in process, total peace. It’s too much?

Answer. I am surprised that a country that has always said that it needs reforms, reforms arrive and it panics, especially the establishment. absolute panic. There are probably too many at the same time. That’s true. I have the advantage that I did not have to make a law [para la reforma agraria]. There are still people who are angry that I did not do it, but imagine, if we were making a law, you would still be in line. I have to show results.

Q. How is the agrarian reform progressing?

R. We passed the first start, but we are still a long way from the finish line. Regarding land titling, we are close to one million hectares handed over. The purchase of land, that is, the agreement for the sale of the three million hectares of the ranchers, is going very slowly. They have offered us an interesting volume, but those that are located where the Government’s priorities are, which is in the Caribbean region and in Magdalena Medio, are only about 11,000 hectares. This has led us to have another strategy that allows us to make direct purchases from the owners of large estates. There is a potential of up to six million hectares.

Q. Is the money to buy the land available?

R. There is no money problem. What is stopping the reform is the offer, but the Government has allocated a lot of resources.

Q. What is the goal?

R. The goal in this period would be the delivery of 1.5 million hectares of land to peasants, half of what is established in point 1 [del acuerdo de paz con las FARC].

Q. In July he said that the agrarian reform was a revolution. Will you get it?

R. It’s going to get the revolution started. What we have to do in this government is to do it very well. Because all this is not done in a single period and, regardless of who comes after, who can guarantee that this process continues are the people. And for the people to give political support to the agrarian reform, it has to be very well done.

Q. Do you feel comfortable in the Government?

R. I feel happy, yes. I want to say that of the six governments I’ve been in, this is the most difficult, because it has too many challenges, because it has an establishment that doesn’t even let us breathe, doesn’t even forgive us for our existence. There is a very harsh criticism. The historical responsibility that we have makes it very difficult, but at the same time it is what motivates me the most: being part of the process of changing one of the country’s most serious structural problems.

Q. Do you often talk to the president?

R. We speak less individually than one would think, but collectively yes. In the last meeting of the committee we spent more than three hours with him talking about the reform, which left me very stimulated. He demonstrates the interest that the president is giving to this portfolio.

Q. Do you feel supported?

R. It’s not easy, it’s not easy, but I feel very supported.

Q. What did you think of Alejandro Gaviria’s departure?

R. It hurt me because in a way I think we were very honest in what we said when they called us to talk about our experiences. [sobre la reforma sanitaria]. Obviously Alejandro was the one who had the most to say because he had been Minister of Health. He has the personality of him, let’s say. I am not going to judge, but I do want to say that we were a very united team and, obviously, it hurt. But that chapter is closed. Regarding health, I also said what I had to say, it is already a problem for Congress and the Government.

Q. Ocampo, Gaviria and you acted as a moderate counterweight within the Government. Have they lost strength with their departure?

R. This is an unusual cabinet. There is a much more activist group than what one has traditionally lived through. Few of us have experience in terms of economic training, but in economic debates we have the game and all the space. I think there is mutual respect. It is not easy, but we respect the positions of those who have a much more activist vision and they respect our concern for the economy.

Q. Is it more left-wing today than it was eight months ago?

R. I have always been a social democrat. The president said the other day: the minister is becoming a revolutionary for us. I told her that if I were not a revolutionary she would not be here.

Q. He is known for being very direct. Do you always say what you think to the president and his colleagues?

R. Terribly direct and that can be annoying. I have come to say that I felt like a fool in such a meeting, things of that type. I am very frank and try not to be aggressive, but sometimes it is difficult for me. I have felt that the president values ​​my frankness, although I believe that sometimes I have to moderate myself.

Q. Are you afraid that Petro, at any given moment, will do without you?

R. I think that would be a prize (laughs). When I am very tired I say “I hope he despairs”, because the truth is that there are very hard and very difficult moments, but each time I feel, more than personal support, that the president supports the objective of what we have to do and we are doing.

Q. The Government started very strongly, people were enthusiastic, but the valuation has fallen. Are you worried?

R. Yes, it worries me. We have to be objective and assess where we are diverging from public opinion. Some sectors of the Government are aware, others are not, but it does worry me because we are just beginning and we need to have the political space for things as profound as those that are wanted to be done. There are people in this government who are very objective and who accept where they are failing and other people who, in the midst of enthusiasm, have a hard time. But taking the position that everyone is wrong and one is right is the worst thing to do in the public sector.

Q. Are you talking about Minister Corcho?

R. I don’t want to refer to anyone in particular, but I do believe that controlled flexibility is important, because if not, how do we negotiate?

Q. What country would you like to see in three years?

R. I would like those reforms to see their course started. No one denies that a pension reform had to be carried out, no one denies that adjustments have to be made in health, no one denies that adjustments have to be made in the workplace. What I would like to see in three years is that this process of change really took place, although probably not as strong as the president dreamed. What we have to dream is that the process began. To think that we are going to change the country in four years is naive.

Q. And how do you see yourself in three years?

R. I don’t know if it lasts three years, I hope so. There is a fantastic phrase by Enrique Iglesias, not the singer but our economist, who said: I want to die living. That is what I want. To see myself satisfied with what I did and surely the years that remain dedicated to the investigation and analysis of the consequences of what we did and what we did not do. And with my grandchildren.

Q. Define the president.

R. A very intelligent man, very clear on what he wants. I wish life was a little more enjoyable. I see him so dedicated, so committed to what he is doing, that I would like to see him relax at some point. I think it’s been a long time since we’ve had someone who has such an elaborate commitment, throughout his life, about what he wants to do. He now wants to make that a reality, but that is where the limitations of the State are seen, which today make him desperate. That landing has cost him.

Q. They say that to haters from social networks you do not have to answer them. You do it.

R. My daughter María Claudia plays a very interesting role because I don’t have time to spend reading the networks. But she does see them daily and she takes an inventory for me, for me it is an account of what is happening. There I like to show that I have a sense of humor, because everyone thinks I’m brave. I tease them and I like to answer things that I can answer. I like that closeness that is sometimes impossible to have physically, it helps me to handle it in a timely manner.

Q. Wouldn’t the president need such a person with his Twitter?

R. Due to his personality, I think not. He is he. I don’t think there is anyone to replace him in anything. It seems to me that this is one of the things that he would not release to anyone.

