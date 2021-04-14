The right to euthanasia, which in Chile is close to being law, has traveled a path built around the world based on proper names. In Spain, Ramón Sampedro; in Peru, Ana Estrada, and now in Chile, Cecilia Heyder, a woman who has fought hard to claim a dignified death.

The activist, who suffers from metastatic cancer, lupus and a blood disorder, woke up this Wednesday with hopes pinned on a bill, which could be approved in the Lower House, to decriminalize euthanasia, a cause he has been fighting for for more than a decade.

“I hope to see in life that the right to a dignified death be law and it is guaranteed for all as one more human right, “said Heyder, 54, known in Chile for her long career as a human rights defender.

She says that her wheelchair is “her life” because it has helped her endure the almost daily walks to get the blood transfusions you need to survive. What Heyder does not mention is that it has also served him to appear before the media and stir consciences with his campaign in favor of a dignified death.

The Chilean activist for the right to a dignified death, Cecilia Heyder. Photo EFE

In 2015, she decided to abandon treatment for her third cancer, breast cancer, because “she wanted to live,” she says, but four years later, the discovery of a disease that makes her blood not clot and causes severe pain sent her back to hospitals. Since last December his blood is “incoagulable” and its “terminal” state.

“It is not normal to bleed from the nose and not be able to support myself or go eat and vomit blood. My joints tear inside and become inflamed. The pains are excruciating and this is not life”, complained the woman, who has to be given morphine every 6 hours and has three catheters permanently.

The law

Its history, which has traveled through national newspapers and televisions, has succeeded in breaking down taboos around euthanasia, a not inconsiderable achievement considering the deep-rooted Chilean Catholic tradition that has been in charge of filling the path of controversies and questions.

“It cannot be that the State tells us when we have to die, enough that religion and the extreme right tell us what to do with our bodies and with our lives, “he lamented.

Before falling ill, the activist had already participated and supported several bills in favor of euthanasia, in 2006 and 2011, which never ended. Now, he has hopes pinned on the rule that is discussed in the Chamber of Deputies and that seems to have wide support.

Cecilia Heyder poses for photos during an interview in Santiago (Chile). Photo EFE

The text, which if approved this Wednesday would then have to be debated in the Senate, would allow a person with a terminal and incurable disease, a pathology that is very painful or that leads to psychological suffering can be helped to die if requested.

If the law goes ahead, Chile would become the seventh country in the world in decriminalizing euthanasia, and the second in Latin America, an eminently conservative region in which this right is also making its way.

In Colombia it has been legal since 2015 by decision of the Constitutional Court, and Peru took a firm step last January with the case of Ana Estrada, a woman who suffers from polio, and who managed to access assisted death thanks to an unprecedented court ruling that has set a precedent.

Heyder was looking for something similar, when in December 2020 he filed a protection appeal in which he asks the authorities to access euthanasia.

However, the request was “misunderstood” and the right “was denied,” said the activist, since according to the resolution, she is only allowed to voluntarily access palliative care at home but no to voluntary interruption of life.

“There is a legal vacuum that they do not want to fill,” claimed Heyder, who denounces “insensitivity” from the medical authorities and lack of response from the Government.

“If in other countries it is already legal, why not here? I do not want to commit suicide or have to do illegal things, but I do not want to spend the rest of my life connected to machines. I just want dignity,” he concluded.

EFE Agency