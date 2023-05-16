The activist Cecilia Heyder, in a file image. Luis Hidalgo (AP)

The death of a well-known political and social activist reopened the intense debate for the legalization of euthanasia in Chile. Cecilia Verónica Heyder, a woman who suffered from aggressive cancer, died at the age of 56 after asking Congress to advance a proposal that allows the so-called “death with dignity” for terminal patients. The initiative is stalled in the Chilean parliament, with no chance of immediate discussion.

Heyder’s death was announced by his family through social networks. In a tweet, his daughter assured: “We will always keep in memory and spirit his being a fighter and persevering.” The news was commented on by political and social figures, who knew about his case and supported his request to the authorities.

The situation of people suffering from irreversible medical conditions is an unresolved issue. While in countries of the region such as Colombia they definitively opened the possibility of allowing the procedure with certain conditions, Chile continues to be paralyzed in a discussion that periodically refloats with cases like this. In 2015, the country was moved by the message of Valentina Maureira, a 14-year-old girl who suffered from cystic fibrosis. She asked then-president Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018) to authorize the application of an injection to fall “asleep forever.”

Daughter of a soldier assassinated during the dictatorship

Cecilia Heyder was the daughter of Army General Osvaldo Federico Heyder Goycolea, a soldier who in June 1975, during the dictatorship, was found dead from gunshot wounds, inside his car, in the city of Pencahue, in the center-south From Chile. The circumstances of the death were not clarified, although the woman believed that her father had been attacked by the dictatorship itself due to his rejection of the conditions in which political prisoners were found. From her personal story, she became a human rights activist, embracing the causes of the political left.

Cecilia Heyder at her home in Santiago (Chile). Stephen Felix (AP)

The activist suffered from cancer for more than three decades. Her name became publicly known in 2014, when she managed to get Sativex, a drug made from marijuana that was effective in controlling pain, authorized to enter the country. “In 1986 I had uterine cancer, in 1987 vocal cords, in 2008 lupus and in 2011 breast cancer. I no longer want more studies or undergo more invasive treatments, ”she said in an interview with the weekly The Clinic.

His condition worsened after a blood disorder that prevented clotting was detected. Due to this problem, she had to avoid blows, scratches and wounds, since they could aggravate her condition. His mobility was gradually reduced, advancing to an irreversible state, according to his own statements.

The legal fight

Faced with this situation, and being evicted, Heyder decided to start a legal fight to obtain palliative care and achieve a dignified death. In October 2021, she filed a complaint against the then Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, whom she accused of not providing her with the necessary home care methods due to the refusal to euthanasia. Shortly before her, the activist had filed an appeal with the Santiago Appeals Court, where her transfer to her home from the San José Hospital, where she was hospitalized, was reviewed.

Cecilia Heyder during an interview in a park in Santiago. Stephen Felix (AP)

The request to the Chilean Congress

The complex situation of women reinstated the parliamentary debate on euthanasia. One of the main promoters of the authorization of dignified death procedures was the liberal deputy Vlado Mirosevic, who in 2014 presented a project on this issue, which only managed to pass its first stage in 2021 when it was approved by the Lower House. Since then the idea has remained in the freezer in the Senate.

The end of life for the terminally ill, at their express request, has been a taboo subject within Chilean society. Conservative sectors —some with parliamentary representation— have refused to take steps in this direction. In this context, the activist wrote a direct letter to the senators, whom she called to put aside “moralistic prejudices and religious beliefs” and to “have mercy” on those who need access to a good death.

Deputy Mirosevic recalled Heyder and mentioned that she pushed the motion for dignified death forward, even while on her sickbed. “In tribute to her, I hope that the euthanasia bill will become law in 2023. I believe that patients, for a humanitarian, compassionate issue, have the right to voluntarily decide when to leave,” said the liberal, who currently serves as president of the low camera. For now, the Senate has not given signs of wanting to reactivate the debate, so the issue will remain pending on the desks of the Chilean legislative headquarters.