She was born in Lorca (Murcia) but her family is from La Laguna (Tenerife) and Cecilia Hernández lived there until she arrived in Madrid to study a degree in Physics. Although her first intention was to dedicate herself to research, since 1991 she has worked in the management of the science system. For many years she worked at the Center for Technological Development and Innovation (CDTI) and, just a few months ago, at the Spanish Space Agency, where she is head of the Department of Sciences and Exploration. During her long period at the CDTI, Cecilia Hernández (60 years old) has been responsible for the scientific program of the European Space Agency (ESA) for two periods and that experience is what is probably behind her recent appointment as president of the Committee ESA scientist, position from which he directed his first meeting on November 8 and 9. It is the first time that a Spanish person chairs that committee and the first time that the president is a woman.

Ask. What is the ESA scientific committee?

Answer. It is the body that decides how the funds allocated to the ESA science program should be managed and for what purpose. All twenty-two member states of the agency are represented.

Q. And how much are those funds?

R. Financing is approved for three-year periods. For the current one we have just over 600 million euros. The committee works with short, medium and long-term planning with which it is decided which missions are carried out and with what money. Although we work with three-year budget lines, in reality these missions are carried out over much longer periods of time. And that's why sometimes you have to make readjustments, delay missions, modify planning or even cancel missions.

More information

Q. What can cause a space mission to be delayed or canceled?

R. Many things can happen. Sometimes it is seen that they are going to be more expensive than expected, sometimes the ministers do not approve a budget that was expected, crisis situations or technical failures occur and there are many missions that are carried out in international collaboration and that collaboration can vary with time.

Q. What kind of science is done in the program whose committee you chair?

R. The scientific program is designed to advance knowledge, and in our case the fields we cover are astronomy, fundamental physics and Solar System science.

Q. And in these fields, how is Spain?

R. I would say that, to a greater or lesser extent, it participates in all areas. It is quite strong in astronomy, not in vain we have large ground telescopes and different relevant research centers: the astrophysicists of Andalusia and the Canary Islands and other centers such as the astrobiology center, the IFCA of Cantabria, the institute of space sciences of Catalonia and some further. There are many centers in Spain that have structurally good capabilities and facilities to participate and scientifically benefit from these missions. In addition to university departments.

Q. How does a research center benefit from working with ESA?

R. There is a double benefit: on the one hand, ESA scientific missions, and any other scientific mission aimed at doing what we call big science, want to answer the big questions that the universe can reveal to us. The demand for instrumentation is very strong, so a very direct benefit is the development of very demanding technologies. And that technological challenge ultimately results in the industry, so the industry also benefits from that participation. And also, the scientific return because the fact of getting involved in these missions means that you can have scientific production in this field. It is sacrificed because the development of a mission from when it is proposed until it is launched takes many years, transcends a generation, but then the scientific return is always assured.

Cecilia Hernández, president of the ESA Scientific Committee, in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

Q. What are the most important missions of the scientific program at this time?

R. There is Gaia, an astronomy mission that is turning out to be the most productive in scientific terms. It has changed the paradigms of astronomy. It is basically dedicated to mapping the sky. Another mission that was launched in March of this year is JUICE, that goes to Jupiter, and in it all the instruments challenge the state of the art, technologically it is very powerful. There are others like Solar Orbiter, also in flight, to study the Sun. And then there are two that are in very interesting moments, one of them that we hope to adopt in January 2024, once the study phase is over, is the LISA mission and its main objective is to detect gravitational waves. Another very nice one is Euclid, which was launched in July of this year and is destined to reveal to us the mysteries of dark energy and matter. And in line with Euclid, last year the committee approved the first mission led by a Spanish scientist and which is ARRAKHIS. It is a complementary mission to Euclid who is going to study precisely dark matter. But consider that this mission was selected in a process in which she competed with 18 others and was the only one chosen.

Q. What do you respond when someone says how can these millions be spent when there is still underdevelopment and hunger in the world?

R. I would tell you that if Galileo had not started looking at the sky we would not have all the optical instrumentation that we have today. Advancing in knowledge is inherent to human nature and wanting to know where we come from and where we are going is unstoppable, you cannot stop it. The technology to do great science also has subsequent technological applications, often unsuspected and in multiple fields. We always talk about medicine. But if we were not curious about what lies beyond, we would not now have Earth observation satellites that help us prevent, monitor or alleviate catastrophes. We have the recent example of the La Palma volcano and how it was followed step by step Copernicus, which is a satellite system developed by ESA.

Q. Is the existence of the new Spanish Space Agency going to change Spain's relationship with the ESA?

R. Yes of course. He is going to become the Spanish reference for space. Until now, space powers were distributed. And not only the ESA, from now on, anyone from anywhere in the world, when they want to talk about space with Spain, has a door to knock on, they will not get confused. With that alone we have already taken a giant step.

Q. The aerospace world is very masculinized. What is it like to work in that field as a woman?

R. The same thing happens in all highly masculinized areas, but in recent years I have seen great changes. For the first time, ESA's science director is a woman. There is an important awareness in the sector that we cannot afford to lose 50% of the talent and there is proactivity to attract women. The Spanish Space Agency itself has been created with the aim of applying equality policies. At the moment we are in good condition to move forward. On the other hand, the data is what it is and society is what it is. As in other sectors, we must remember that certain situations are not tolerable and that a woman's voice is as valuable as anyone else's. We are the first ones who have to overcome those backpacks that we carry due to our education, due to the experiences in our personal careers, but our colleagues must help. Honestly, if I am here it is thanks to Juan Carlos Cortés who was my director at CDTI and he has always supported me. We need the complicity of men.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_