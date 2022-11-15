Cecilia Flores, a mother who has been searching for her disappeared for more than seven years, has approached the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) on Tuesday to denounce the threats received from the Hermosillo prison, capital of Sonora. “They have put a price on my head,” Flores assured the media. Accompanied by representatives of various groups, her mother held a banner in the shape of a fictitious check. “Pay the hitman the amount of 50,000 pesos, sign ‘Who?'”, the letter reflected.

“It’s happening again, I’m still threatened,” said Flores, also founder of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective. Flores has formally filed a complaint for the anonymous threats. The mother has stated that she received messages recommending that she “take care of herself”. “My only sin has been to love my children,” she pointed out with a trembling voice. The activist Bryan LeBarón has assured that the collectives will blame and hold the López Obrador Administration responsible if the threats occur. “The first responsibility of any government is to protect and defend its citizens,” LeBarón has indicated.

Flores has assured that the threat has spread to other mothers. “It is what we are suffering now, for fighting, for looking for my children, for looking for my disappeared […] now not only I am suffering the threats, but also part of my group. They say that whoever walks with me is going to suffer the same thing that happens to me, ”she cried out into the microphones.

The mother seeker has criticized that there are no results from state investigations regarding the threats received in 2021. Lebrón has indicated that the situation of Flores, like that of other mothers, “is very difficult.” “We cannot allow other mothers searching only to find death,” said the activist.

Flores has assured that she has been forced to cancel searches and await the action of the authorities who, as she has judged, “did nothing.” “I am not going to stop, I am not going to stop looking for my children until I find them or until they kill me. What do I do, do I wait for the authorities to work? I have been looking for my children for seven years, and what have the authorities done? Intimidate me, take away my security so that I do not go on a search ”, the mother has recriminated.

Cecilia Flores is one of the thousands of mothers looking for the more than 100,000 disappeared in Mexico, a count achieved two and a half years after the Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Mexican Government, Alejandro Encinas, denounced that the country suffered a forensic crisis, in which there was no accounting of graves, genetic profiles or missing persons.

