Cecilia Barraza, peruvian singer of Creole music, returned to television screens this Sunday, November 4 and did so in a big way with his remembered program ‘Creole noon‘, broadcast by the TV Peru signal. As we remember, in 2001 the first version of the program was broadcast, which became a showcase for the greatest exponents of Peruvian music and, also, for new talents. Thus, after more than a decade, the 70-year-old artist returned to continue promoting this musical genre.

How was Cecilia Barrza’s return to TV?

In the same style as her debut 22 years ago, Cecilia Barraza started the first edition of ‘Creole noon singing and dancing accompanied by a cast of Peruvian music dancers. In addition, the staging was complemented by a live orchestra.

Likewise, dozens of people came to the Exhibition Park facilities to enjoy a show full of art with the best exponents of the genre, to preserve the essence of the program that aired more than two decades ago.

What is Cecilia Barraza’s program about?

According to information from the state channel, the musical space will have well-known Creole music artists as guests, in addition to new talents. They will be accompanied by the music and dance cast, headed by Coco Linares, Peruvian composer and musical director.

But it will not only be music, as there will also be interviews and conversations with exponents of Peruvian culture, in order to continue promoting national identity. The space will be broadcast on Sundays at 1:00 pm

Cecilia Barraza returns with her program on weekends. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Cecilia Barraza

