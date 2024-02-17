Cecilia Barraza, Peruvian representative of criollismo, will retire from driving due to an illness that has afflicted her for many years. The singer also hopes to recover soon in order to know what her future will be on television and, so far, many followers of the program and her artistic work have been present to wish Barraza the best.

What disease does Cecilia Barraza suffer from?

Diabetic neuropathy It is the illness that the Peruvian singer has. Through an extensive statement on the social network Facebook, Barraza pointed out that this disease has brought various complications that prevent her from being able to do her job correctly. Among these symptoms are pain in the legs and lack of concentration.

“The seven dates that I did (in 'Mediodía criollo') in the months of November and December 2023, served, as I anticipated, to test whether I felt operational to take charge of running the program… And I confess that for me it meant a great physical effort to do so. This is due to a diabetic neuropathy that persists in my body until now, causing me a lot of pain in my legs. I also noticed that I couldn't concentrate properly while driving,” the social network reads.

Cecilia Barraza was grateful for the messages she received from her followers. Photo: Facebook / Cecilia Barraza

What did Cecilia Barraza say about her return to TV?

The television figure He assured that at this moment he is in the hands of specialists in the matter so that his recovery is carried out in the shortest time possible. Despite this, Cecilia Barraza is not sure about her return to hosting 'Mediodía criollo', since her return was scheduled for the end of this month.

“I wanted to tell you, belatedly – and I apologize for that – that it will not be possible for me to return to the animation of the program 'Mediodía criollo', whose return was previously agreed in an agreement with the directors of TV Perú for the end of this month of February 2024 (…). At the moment I am on a diet and food supplements guided by a nutritionist, which I hope will help me overcome these discomforts (…). Of course, I must add that my joy, my unexpected outbursts of good humor and that enormous enthusiasm have not changed one bit. And let's leave it all to time…” she wrote.

Cecilia Barraza was the first host of 'Mediodía criollo', since 2001. Photo: Instagram Cecilia Barraza

What is diabetic neuropathy and what are its causes?

The diabetic neuropathy It is a common complication of diabetes, which affects the nerves. Too much sugar (glucose) in the blood can damage the walls of the small blood vessels (capillaries) that supply nerves, especially in the legs. This can cause diabetic neuropathy and affect nerves in various parts of the body.

The specific causes of diabetic neuropathy vary depending on the type of neuropathy and the nerves affected. The main causes include high blood glucose levels, damage to blood vessels, inflammation in the nerves, genetic factors and risk factors.

