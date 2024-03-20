Impeded again to enter National Palace, Cecilia Floresthe searching mother of two children that He intended to deliver a “command shovel” to the President López Obradorprepare a provocateur “search tab”: that of someone who refuses to receive it.

I wanted to talk to him because As a candidate, he promised to support families that looking for to their missing, but now think:

“They are not going to let me pass. He doesn't like to hear truths, he just wants let's listen their lies”.

For the same reason, he warns, it will spread a search file for AMLO on the networks and will display it printed in the vicinity of the presidential house because it regrets, ironizes and assures: “Disappeared upon entering the Palace”.

His siege of the president began this Monday:

“I came to knock on the doors of @lopezobrador_ Palace to give him the shovel with which I am looking for my children. This shovel should never have been in my hands nor should it have felt the bones breaking from the bodies it has unearthed. Take command President, take care of the missing,” said his first message.

Leader of the search mothers of Sonora, she has been searching for her sons Alejandro and Marco Antonio, kidnapped in 2015 and 2019, for nine years (the youngest Jesús was also taken with the second but was released).

–Ceci Flores is out there and wants to give you a command shovel – they told López Obrador this Monday.

“Ah! Well, here, let him give it to me, let him leave it here…”, he responded.

–Are you not going to receive the seeking mothers in the remainder of your six-year term?

“Tomorrow we'll talk about it, tomorrow we'll deal with it,” he promised hastily, ending his morning… but he failed to keep his promise despite the fact that Cecilia once again stood before the Palace wearing a special outfit and texting:

“If not as a searcher, as a baseball player does @lopezobrador_ receive me? I come to give you the shovel with which I search for my children, you have found many, do not barricade yourself in these walls, feel little the pain of Mexico that has disappeared. “You need to know what's happening out here.”

(The only search engine that AMLO has received is Estela de Carlotto, co-founder of Las Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo in Argentina).

“He said that the priority would be the missing, that the priority would be the victims, that the Palace would be the door to all victims equally, but we were left to owe all the promises,” Cecilia reproached.

Her case illustrates the presidential lack of empathy with all types of victims, whether parents of children with cancer who demand medicine, women demonstrating against violations of their rights and femicides, or the victims in Acapulco, with whom he has avoided meeting.

With the missing people –52 thousand during his government–, he remains determined to “purify” and reduce the global figures and especially those of his six-year term, and he has been so disdainful and contemptuous of the searcher organizations that in August of last year He assured that he owed them nothing and that his claims were pure “politics…”.

