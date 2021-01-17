” Too much violence ”, she finally let go without further delay, when this shopkeeper is surprised to see her without her husband. It was two years ago. At 42, Cécile Piquet had made the decision to return to her parents with her three daughters, to escape a husband who had become too brutal. For a long time, she believed that things would work out. That he would come to his senses and heal his evil demons. Especially since the couple had founded, a few years earlier, in Domont (Val-d’Oise), Verte Entreprise, a company employing 19 employees which manages the green spaces of communities and professionals throughout the Île-de-France region. . A flourishing business, carried at arm’s length by this landscape engineer. That dirty day of November 28, 2018, in the company where they both worked, he beats her, throws her violently to the ground and drags her down the stairs. Cécile no longer hesitates. You have to flee, save your skin.

“Detonations, like firecrackers”

Two years later, on December 17, 2020, the family business will hit the headlines. It was around 6 p.m. when Dominique Guyard, 58, entered the premises. A few minutes pass before the emergency services are alerted, following several shots fired. “Detonations, like firecrackers”, the neighbors remember. We first think of a fight. But the Domont gendarmerie had been contacted some time earlier by a woman, for acts of violence with a weapon committed by her ex-spouse. In the process, the police force eventually learn that the madman is entrenched in the premises of the company and has taken hostage two employees, as well as his ex-wife. At 9 p.m., the neighborhood is completely cordoned off, the drones of the gendarmerie fly over the area. The GIGN is awaiting intervention. A robot sent to scout makes it possible to discover the bodies of the woman and her ex-spouse. That day, Dominique Guyard took his own life after injuring two of the employees – including one seriously – and killing his wife. End of the story. But what could have happened for Cécile to weigh down the dark list of feminicides? She would be the 97th woman killed by her companion or ex-companion in 2020. We must go back in time, listen to the parents of the victim, to try to understand the inexpressible.

Bad casting

It’s gray and cold this Sunday morning. At the door of the imposing bourgeois house of the past century, a young girl asks: ” Who are you ? “ A voice told him to let us in. The grandfather is sitting at the kitchen table, where an insistent cat asks for his daily dose of petting. The man explains straight away: “We were afraid for the children, but we never thought he would go so far as to kill her. ” Pierre Piquet almost apologizes for taking our time on a Sunday. The man, 80, a former hospital doctor and expert at the Court of Appeal, assures us that he has nothing more to say than what the media have already written. After all, whatever he can say will not bring his daughter back. Except that the anger and the revolt are still there. “I failed, she died …” he breathes.

Bad casting. It is roughly in these terms that he would define the meeting between his daughter and this man, whom he has never managed to appreciate. “In the 2000s, she was a student engineer in a landscape school. This is where she met him, during an internship. He, his internship supervisor, was divorced and father of two children. We later discovered that it was already linked to acts of violence. ” Cécile has eyes only for him and assures her parents: she spins perfect love. But, the latter do not see this union so well. “He already had a penchant for alcohol”, remembers Pierre. With his wife Véronique, they try to do everything to dissuade her. In vain. A year of estrangement will follow, where they will no longer have contact with their daughter. Until the birth of her first child. “We have inevitably come closer”, says the father. But “We always knew it would go wrong, we tried everything to get her out of there”, Veronique sighs.

Death threat

In 2014, everything deteriorates. Not a night without him coming home completely drunk. Cécile nevertheless wants to believe it. She looks after the business with energy and “She intends to continue at all costs, her father remembers. It had to work ”. Cécile takes refuge in work. He, co-manager, gets involved less and less. His employees remember a brutal man, mistreating them. Pierre notices the increasingly abnormal behavior of his son-in-law. “He went from phases of extreme violence to periods of silence. He could wall himself in silence for weeks on end, no longer seeing anyone ”, he remembers. The former doctor talks about it to a psychiatrist colleague, who concludes that he is in an aggravated state of dementia. In 2016, the violent husband threatened Cécile and her father with death.

November 2018. Cécile decides to leave him and begins divorce proceedings. “She escaped with her three daughters and rang our doorbell. That evening, he had almost killed her ”, Pierre says, his eyes fixed on the kitchen table. Véronique, with her back turned, composes a bouquet – of these flowers her daughter loved so much – and listens in silence to her husband unfolding these last two nightmarish years. She has the sad, vague look of those people who carry insurmountable pain within them. To defend Cécile, Pierre convinces her to file a complaint and accompanies her to the gendarmerie. After all, he too had received death threats. Many more complaints will follow. Twenty-two in total. “At the gendarmerie, we had to deal with remarkable women. But, unfortunately, they are far from being the majority in the brigade. Most of the time, it was men who heard us. For them, the cases of domestic violence, it is almost the gaudriole. “ Pierre and Cécile are not taken seriously. We explain to Cécile that it’s not that bad and that, after all, it always ends up working out. “I explained that this man was suffering from dementia, that he had to be interned. They didn’t believe me ”, laments Pierre.

At the start of 2019, Cécile’s request for a protection order was dismissed. As the couple no longer lived together, the family court judge considered that Cécile was not at risk. He, more and more soaked in alcohol, no longer works in the company. As he embezzled the money, the commercial court dismissed the leader he was. This does not prevent him from passing regularly to pour out his share of insults and threats. Twice, in 2019 and 2020, he was convicted of violence against his wife. He receives a three-month contract, which will turn into a sentence adjustment with protective measures. But he’s not wearing an anti-reconciliation bracelet. “He was not allowed to approach Cécile, explains the father. Which did not prevent him from doing so. We were living in hell, locked in the house. Cécile, she was especially afraid for her children. “ It must be said that, two years earlier, Dominique Guyard had kidnapped his three daughters. It is not the police who will find them, but Pierre, thanks to the number of the company car: “Cécile was in agony. She thought he had killed them. For four days, the girls were beaten. “ The family court judge deprives him of visiting rights.

For two years, Pierre accompanies his daughter every day to her workplace. “For having defended her once against the violent actions of her ex-husband, I was in police custody. Me, at 80 … “ He would almost laugh about it, if the situation weren’t so dire. The gendarmerie refuses to register Cécile’s 23rd complaint. “We were told that we had been seen enough. That if we were scared I just had to hire a bodyguard. ” Pierre does not let himself be taken down. He writes to the prosecutor. Today, he pleads against the shortcomings of justice, those of the police forces: “Going to the gendarmerie had become unbearable. The machismo is present to the top of the hierarchy, and women are always wrong. “ Likewise, he had warned that his ex-son-in-law had a gun, ammunition and no license to carry weapons. “The gendarmes took his word for it when he told them he had lost the weapon. “ The very one who will kill Cécile.

Pierre and Véronique have taken steps to place the three girls aged 9, 12 and 14 under their guardianship. Nothing was offered to the children to help them. It was the grandparents who called in a psychologist. “They are in denial. They claim their mother every night ”, Pierre sighs. He and his wife are worried about their future, they who are no longer very young. “Whatever we do, they will pay the consequences of a very high price”, saddened the grandfather. After a long silence, he lets go:“You know, it could have been avoided, all of that. ”