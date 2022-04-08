energy billHow much money do you spend on energy at home? How do you try to bring costs down? We ask a Dutch person these questions every week. Today: Cecile Panhuijzen (45) from Laarbeek, near Eindhoven.

How do you live?

“I live with my husband and two daughters (aged 13 and 9) in a newly built house in Laarbeek. It is a zero-on-the-meter home from May 2021. We have a living space of 199 square meters and the garage/outbuilding with underfloor heating is also 65 square meters. We have the highest insulation values, triple glass, 36 solar panels, a heat recovery unit and a geothermal heat pump that extracts heat and cooling from a depth of 120 meters.

"I live with my husband and two daughters (aged 13 and 9) in a newly built house in Laarbeek. It is a zero-on-the-meter home from May 2021. We have a living space of 199 square meters and the garage/outbuilding with underfloor heating is also 65 square meters. We have the highest insulation values, triple glass, 36 solar panels, a heat recovery unit and a geothermal heat pump that extracts heat and cooling from a depth of 120 meters.

We do not have a gas connection. That is because we applied for the permit just in the transition phase and the municipality had determined that a new-build home was no longer allowed to have a gas connection. In the building application we assumed six solar panels and an air source heat pump to achieve the required energy performance, but in the end we made the choice to go much more sustainable and we also generate enough power to be able to drive an electric car in the future. So on the one hand, we were forced by the municipality to build sustainably, but then we also wanted to do it right right away. Although it was expensive: only the geothermal heat pump, the heat recovery and the solar panels already cost us 70,000 euros. And because it was new construction, we were not entitled to subsidies."

What kind of energy contract do you have?

,,We have an annual contract with Greenchoice. We now pay a monthly advance of 70 euros per month in electricity. This is because we had an annual consumption of 15,000 kWh during construction. At the time, we lived in a fully electric construction site and we had to deal with materials that were difficult to supply during the corona pandemic. As a result, for example, we had to place large cannons in the house to dry the stucco. That is why we had to pay an additional 1200 euros to our energy company.





Normally we would in principle generate more than we use. We also told Greenchoice that, but just to be sure they wanted us to pay 70 euros per month. So I expect that we will soon get money back.”

What are you doing to lower your energy bill?

†We have installed an app from Greenchoice in which we can see our consumption in detail. That makes you aware of the power consumption. For example, I saw that we had 7 percent of standby consumption. I think that's a shame, so we're trying to do something about it. We also pay more attention that the television is no longer on when no one is watching, for example with music channels. Our daughters still like to take a long shower or take a bath often, but I don't impose any restrictions on that. That costs us nothing extra in terms of electricity. Fortunately, we don't have to deal with high costs that I sometimes see around me.

We are still looking into installing a sedum (green) roof on the flat roof section. The thermostat in the house is set at 20 degrees all year round. This is very comfortable in summer and winter. After heating, our highest consumption is in washing and drying. We do pay attention to the energy labels when we buy a new appliance and our dryer is a heat pump dryer. For example, we also have a wine climate cabinet with energy label C, while the rest of the appliances have A. But that's no reason to turn it off, even if there's no wine in it now, but that's where I keep the fruit!

We did run into quite a few problems, and the material prices also rose so much during construction that I now doubt whether I would do all of this again."

We did run into quite a few problems, and the material prices also rose so much during construction that I now doubt whether I would do all of this again.”