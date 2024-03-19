Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Frenchwoman Cécile won the March 11 Chess Festival Cup, which was organized by Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, in the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Majlis Hall at Kind Hospital, with the participation of 100 players. Ghaith Al Nuaimi won the second place award and the silver medal, followed by Ahmed Younis.

The closing ceremony and crowning of the winners were attended by Scott Kennedy, Ambassador of Kind Hospital in Al Ain, Dr. Ralph Liu, Chairman of the Hospital’s Board of Directors, and Hisham Al Taher, Managing Director and CEO of Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club.