Ceccon is coming back. The 2001 Vicenza phenomenon wins in Montecarlo, this time in the 100m backstroke, the specialty of which he is world champion and record holder (51 ”60). The blue swims on the levels of the trials in Riccione, where he qualified for the World Championships in July in Fukuoka in 53″36: this time he needed 53″45 to beat the Pole Masiuk (53″97) and the French Ndoye (54″ 30). Thomas is also the fastest in the dolphin sprint tournament: 23.49. Burlina’s pupil had won the 100 freestyle in Barcelona, ​​in the second stage of the mare Nostrum, under 49”. Nicolò Martinenghi is the fastest in the 50m tournament: a 27”27 breaststroke. Tomorrow for Tete double effort between 50 and 100 breaststrokes.