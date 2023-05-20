After the victory in the 100m freestyle in Barcelona, the champion honors his world title in the Monegasque pool. Angiolini sixth
Ceccon is coming back. The 2001 Vicenza phenomenon wins in Montecarlo, this time in the 100m backstroke, the specialty of which he is world champion and record holder (51 ”60). The blue swims on the levels of the trials in Riccione, where he qualified for the World Championships in July in Fukuoka in 53″36: this time he needed 53″45 to beat the Pole Masiuk (53″97) and the French Ndoye (54″ 30). Thomas is also the fastest in the dolphin sprint tournament: 23.49. Burlina’s pupil had won the 100 freestyle in Barcelona, in the second stage of the mare Nostrum, under 49”. Nicolò Martinenghi is the fastest in the 50m tournament: a 27”27 breaststroke. Tomorrow for Tete double effort between 50 and 100 breaststrokes.
In the women’s 100m breaststroke, Lydia Jacoby returns under 1’06”: for the Alaskan Olympian a success in 1’05″99 (31″27) over Aoki (Gia) 1’07″04 and Gorbenko (Isr) 1 ’07”25, while Lisa Angiolini is sixth in 1’08”16. In the 50m breaststroke tournament, the Italian qualified for the World Cup drops to 31″45, worsens to 31″68 in the quarterfinals but finishes eighth (the fastest is Jacoby 30″08). The 200m dolphin was fast, won with the meeting record by Honda (Gia) 1’54”22 on Krzysztof Chmielewski (Pol) 1’55”09 and Noè Ponti (Svi) 1’55”42. And meeting record with third seasonal world time for Siobhan Haughey in the 200m freestyle: 1’55”03. Finally in the 50m breaststroke, Lydia Jacboy sets the 4th time of the year in 30″08: faster than her in the season only the South African Lara Van Niekerk 29″70, the world record holder Benedetta Pilato 29″84 and the American Lilly King 30”04.
May 20, 2023 (change May 20, 2023 | 7:32 pm)
