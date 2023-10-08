The world record holder (51″60) happy with this three days in Germany: “With only a month of work, I’m already so fast”
And three. Thomas Ceccon gives himself the perfect number in Berlin for the first long course World Cup of the season. After winning the 200 backstroke and the 100 freestyle, the world record holder dominates the 100 backstroke in 52″27, a very promising time for just October. A time that immediately becomes a reference for the next events (Thomas will also be in Athens next week and in Budapest from the 20th to the 22nd, in the very city where he achieved the 51″60 with the world title). Compared to the record, the twenty-two year old Italian was in line (today 25″19, for the record 25″14) after a gap of 0.59, and then relaxed in a second pool of 27″08 and in which he still has room to surpass himself Still.
Satisfied
“Close to the record? I didn’t expect this time in October, with only one month of training. They were beautiful races in Berlin” said the policeman trained by Alberto Burlina in Verona, still breathing. Qi Haiyang, Haughey’s 52″02, Kaylee McKeown’s double, Pallister’s 8’16 in the 800, Meilutyte’s 56″7 and 29″56 in the breaststroke among the other timekeeping gems of the final day.
The podiums and Martinenghi 9th
Finals on Sunday. Men, 200 freestyle: 1. Rapsys (Lit) 1’45”75, 2. Giuliani (Aus) 1’46”18, Kieran Smith (USA) 1’48”15.
100 backstroke: 1. Ceccon 52”27 (25”19), 2. Irie (Gia) 54”05, 3. Masiuk (Pol) 54”20.
200 breaststroke: 1. Qin Haiyang (China) 2’07”45 (rec. show, prev. 2’07”59 Chupkov, Rus, 2018, pas. 1’00”62), 2. Dong Zhihao (China ) 2’08”60, 3. Corbeau (Ola) 2’08”82, 9. Martinenghi 2’14”31.
50 butterfly: 1. Ben Armbruster Aus) 23”08, 2. Carter (Tri) and Andrew (USA) 23”17.
400 mx: 1. B. Smith (Aus) 4’13”59 (57”09, 2’01”62, 3’16”11), 2. Sates (Saf) 4’13”61 (57”10, 2’05”21, 3’15”82), 3. Tabuchi (Gia) 4’15”78.
Women, 100 freestyle: Haughey (HK) 52”02 (25”08, prev. man rec. 52”34 Cate Campbell, Aus, from 2019), 2. Cate Campbell (Aus) 53”26 (25”23) , 3. Sjostrom (Sve) 53”39 (25”82).
800 freestyle: 1. Pallister (Aus) 8’16”82 (rec. man., prec. 8’22”24 Melverton, Aus, from 2019, pas. 4’07”90), 2. Fairweather (N.Zel ) 8’21”23, 3. Grimes (USA) 8’25”16.
200 backstroke: 1. McKeown (Aus) 2’06”47 (rec. man., prev. 2’06”94 Seebohm, Aus, from 2015, pas, 1’01”73), 2. Grimes (USA) 2 ’08”08, 3. Masse (Can) 2’10”32.
50 breaststroke: 1. Meilutyte (Lit) 29”56 (rec. man., prec. 30”23 Jefimova, Est, bat.), 2. Jefimova (Est) 30”35, 3. Sztandera (Pol) 30”61 .
100 butterfly: 1. Zhang Yufei (China) 56”74 (25”96), 2. Kohler (Ger) 57”18, 3. Huske (USA) 57”32.
200 mx: 1. McKeown (Aus) (Aus) 2’10”76, 2. Pickrem (Can) 2’11”27, 3. Gorbenko (Isr) 2’11”71.
October 8 – 7.59pm
