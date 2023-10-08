And three. Thomas Ceccon gives himself the perfect number in Berlin for the first long course World Cup of the season. After winning the 200 backstroke and the 100 freestyle, the world record holder dominates the 100 backstroke in 52″27, a very promising time for just October. A time that immediately becomes a reference for the next events (Thomas will also be in Athens next week and in Budapest from the 20th to the 22nd, in the very city where he achieved the 51″60 with the world title). Compared to the record, the twenty-two year old Italian was in line (today 25″19, for the record 25″14) after a gap of 0.59, and then relaxed in a second pool of 27″08 and in which he still has room to surpass himself Still.