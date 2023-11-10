The most striking result of the 49th edition of the Nico Sapio Trophy arrives at the end of the day. The number one in Italian swimming Thomas Ceccon is overflowing in the 200 medley. He finished in 1’51”90, a few tenths away from Alberto Razzetti’s Italian record (1’51”54). And once the race is over, the Venetian phenomenon isn’t even too satisfied. Today he will be back in the water in the 100 backstroke. In the 200 backstroke Lorenzo Mora scored a double in the 50 (23”32) and the 200 (1’50”16). Simona Quadarella, on her first outing of the season, is already in form as confirmed by her 4’00”12 in the 400 freestyle. Silvia Di Pietro takes back the throne of the 50 butterfly with a good 25″81. Paolo Conte Bonin wants to do well in this Olympic year and opens with a 200m style with a bang in 1’43”97. Chiara Tarantino is the queen of the 100 freestyle with 53″25. The feverish Nicolò Martineghi is absent from the 100m breaststroke. The scene belongs entirely to Simone Cerasuolo from Imola, gold in 57”97. Alessandro Miressi flies in the 50m freestyle (21″29). Francesca Fangio goes within four tenths of the time limit for the European Championships in Otopeni. She clocked 2’19”99, the time with which she triumphed in the 200m breaststroke. Ilaria Cusinato won the 200m butterfly with 2’06”19 and Francesca Fresia was first in the 400m medley (4’33”53). Today is the second day of the Nico Sapio Trophy. Slow series in the morning (9 am), fast at 4.30 pm. Great expectations for the women’s 100m breaststroke and for Thomas Ceccon in super form in his 100m backstroke.