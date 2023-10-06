A great start, truly auspicious for Thomas Ceccon’s World Olympic season. A victory in the World Cup in Berlin, in the long course in the 200 backstroke, another alternative specialty of the versatile policeman from Vicenza in 2001 who is the world record holder in the 100 backstroke (51″60, world gold 2022). A 1’56”64, always remaining in the lead to beat the eternal Japanese Riosuke Irie. A time that shook the Italian record of Matteo Restivo, the specialist par excellence in the 200m backstroke, who boasts 1’56”29 since 2018. Just think, Ceccon (now world champion in the 50m butterfly and silver in the 100m) had a personal best of 1 ’59”81: he climbed 14 positions in the Italian ranking all time giving 2”35 to the second and to himself 2”54. Who begins well…

Super frog

One who continues well could be said about Qin Haiyang, the three-time world champion from China who has also won a hat-trick at the Asian Games: in the 100m breaststroke with all the best in the world in the specialty lined up in this final, the Asian pushes back the Dutch couple (a Kamminga, 1”32) in 57”69, while Nicolò Martinenghi is fifth in 59”76 after a move from sixth to 27”90. A test that served Tete to study something, probably in the first pool and with a return of 31″86. Peaty is also behind the Chinese, but we are only at the first seasonal skirmishes. And almost all of them are going super fast for October: from Rapsys to Shouten.