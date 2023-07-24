Every day in Verona he chooses the style to train with a coin: between crawl, backstroke and dolphin. For too many races he doesn’t do mixed races. But one day…
Preturn a computer and load it with programs, hardware and software. Now take Thomas Ceccon and choose from time to time how you want to see him swim: freestyle, butterfly backstroke? He has already done it at the World Championships in Fukuoka and has already collected two medals and a final tomorrow.
#Ceccon #phenomenology #man #styles #doesnt #vary #bored
Leave a Reply