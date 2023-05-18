Thomas the only one to swim under 49″ in the 100m freestyle, Nicolò the only one under one minute breaststroke. Victory for Lorenzo, this time in the 200m backstroke, also the son of Lamberti on the podium. And Paltrinieri leads the world of cross-country skiing in Golfo Aranci

Thomas Ceccon finishes in front of everyone in Barcelona, ​​in the second stage of the Mare Nostrum (pre-World Cup tests), in the most prestigious specialty, the 100m freestyle: a 48″89 ahead of the Japanese Matsumoto (49″04) and Trinidad’s Dylan Carter ( 49″09). The champion and world record holder of the 100m backstroke is the only one under 49″ while Ale Miressi is sixth in 49″56, a worse time than the 49″45 in heat. His roommate Nicolò Martinenghi was no less in the 100m breaststroke right after: Tete, world champion of the specialty, is the only one under the minute in 59”98: launched towards another great season. The 1999 Varese player beats a pair from the East: Kalusowski (Pol) 1’01”01 and Sidlauskas (Lit) 1’01”30.

Mora bis and Lamberti jr — Return of a Lamberti in Barcelona: Michele Lamberti takes the podium in the St.Andrew swimming pool: the double son of the artist is third in 25″41 (he has a personal best of 24″75) behind the Czech Knedla 25″15 and the Irish Ryan 25”33. And again on the backstroke, Lorenzo Mora, after winning the 100m backstroke yesterday, confirms himself in his specialty, the 200m backstroke: the boy from Carpi who went to train in Ostia with Claudio Rossetto in 1’59″45, beats Brodie Williams (Gb ) 2’00”03 and the French Herlem 2’00”24. The women’s 50 breaststroke is by Lara Van Niekerk, the South African baby girl at 30″21 who beats the world champion Ruta Meilutyte 30″40 and the British Imogen Clark 30″42. Arianna Castiglioni is fifth in 31″20, Martina Carraro seventh at 20 cents from her partner (even better in the morning in 31″26″). Then for 27 cents in 2’26”85, Carraro came close to the podium in the 200 breaststroke, a race in which at the Settecolli she will try to qualify for the World Championships. She wins the 100m (and Alaskan) Olympian, Lydya Jacoby 2’24”03 over Blomsterberg (Dan) 2’24”50 and Blazevic (Cro) 2’26”58. Giacomo Carini is seventh in the 200m butterfly (1’58″53) won by the Polish Kryzsztof Chmielewski (Pol) 1’56″26 (in battery 1’55″04) over Gonzalez (Spa) 1’56″75 and the Swiss d ‘Italy Noè Ponti (Svi) 1’56”78; 11th Burdisso 1’59”53. Elena Di Liddo is eighth (1’00 ”61) in the 100 dolphin like her in heat, when she in 59” 55 had left out the Japanese Rikako Ikee from the final. In the final Louise Hansson (Sve) 57”52 prevails over the Olympic champion Macneil (Can) 57”83 and the other Canadian Savard (Can) 58”77. Double win 50-200 freestyle for Siobhan Haughey: 24”67 and 1’55”56 (on the Dutch European champion Steenbergen 1’56”10). In the 200m medley dominated by the Japanese couple Ogata 1’58″09-Matsushita 1’58″49, the Canadian Knox (1’59″12) denied the podium to Alberto Razzetti author of 2’00″34 (25″78, 57 ”66, 1’32”04).And the Tunisian Olympian Hafnaoui ends the races by taming the 400m freestyle in 3’47”13. Now Saturday and Sunday last stage in Montecarlo: Ceccon and Martinenghi will be there… See also Russell: "Completely unacceptable ending, unbelievable!"

Paltrinieri and cross-country skiers in Sardinia — In the meantime, everything is ready for the stage in Golfo Aranci, where on Saturday and Sunday for the first time Italy is organizing a major event on the world circuit with record numbers. Such a large and prestigious gathering had never been seen in the cross-country skiing area: 156 cross-country skiers from 27 countries (the previous one was 132). For the Italy of cross-country skiing, the first time in the World Cup is no small organizational challenge: between the Sardinian federation and the national coordination that sees Stefano Rubaudo at the forefront, it is a fight against time and hopefully in the clemency of the weather . The wetsuit will compete on Saturday for the 10 km with 88 men and 68 women, and on Sunday with the 12 relays. Virtually all the biggest names in world cross-country skiing are present, led by the blue Gregorio Paltrinieri, together with Domenico Acerenza, Misha Romančuk and Florian Wellbrock. The circuit includes 5 stages (finals in Eilat on December 1st), the first in Egypt in Soma Bay saw German domination with the victories of the Olympic champion Floris Wellbrock and the German European champion and runner-up world champion Leonie Beck. Best blue Marcello Guidi, who finished in fifth place, followed by Mario Sanzullo. Gregorio Paltrinieri and Domenico Acerenza were not there, who after the European race in Piombino will be at the head of the blue team. The stage, promoted by the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Department of Tourism, Crafts and Commerce, is scheduled at 10 with the men’s 10km, at 13 the women’s, with live TV on Sky Sport. Relay races on Sunday. The occasion is the last real test before the Fukuoka world championship, which will count as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics. See also Fifa has decided: Brazil-Argentina suspended by the police must be replayed

