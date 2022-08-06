Until a few years ago he was the bocia of the pool, now Thomas Ceccon goes up and down from the changing room to the pool for the change of clothes – of the shooting of these pages – and around him there is a swarm of small and very small swimmers looking at the giant from Vicenza (1 and 94) between admiration and amazement. Now that Federica Pellegrini is no longer at the Federal Center in Verona named after Alberto Castagnetti, he is the idol, the world record holder of the 100 backstrokes. As for the mothers and the girls, they simply enjoy the show: “No, oh well, already Ceccon is Ceccon, if they dress him well …”.