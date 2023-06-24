Al Settecolli, the world record holder of the 100m, confirms himself in 24”69. Carini 2nd in the 200 butterfly

Thomas Ceccon in 24″69 wins the 50m backstroke at Settecolli and matches yesterday’s 100m. The blue beats his Greek rival Apostolos Christou at 24″92 and the Romanian Anghel at 24″98; below the podium Simone Stefanì 25229 and Michele Lamberti, 25”36. The world record holder and world champion is close to his Italian record of August 15th 2022 by 29 cents. It is the 11th world time trial of 2023. Giacomo Carini leads by 175 meters ahead of the Swiss Noè Ponti, then touches second at 33 cents in 1 ’55”72, in perfect line with the April time trial in Riccione (1’55”67). In the 100m butterfly the ascent of Giulia D’Innocenzo continues, going from 58″87 in the morning to 58″61 in the final: fourth, left under the podium by the Greek Ntountonauki (57″75) who gets on the podium with the Swedish winner Louise Hansson 57”25 and the German Angelina Kohler 57”65. For the Roman on the rise it is the fifth Italian time all-time.

Rocket and will be seconds — After the 100m backstroke won by the Canadian Masse in 59″73, in the 400m medley two second places were built in Livorno: Sara Franceschi, daughter of the blue coach Stefano, was first in 4'37″37 (in Riccione in April 4'35 " but now under load) behind the talented British Shananan 4'36"92; then it was the European champion Alberto Razzetti who lost in 4'13"58 to his English training partner Max Litchfield in 4'11"36. Razzo tried an initial dolphin leg at 56"87, in the last hundred recovering 2"57 for the Englishman was objectively too much.

That Haughey and blue — Fourth time trial in the world in 2023 for Siobhan Haughey, from Hong Kong with fury in the 100m freestyle: the Olympic silver medalist beats the Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjostrom in 52″64, naturally the record of the oldest meeting in the world, with Sarah touching in 53 ”05, third the European queen of the 200m freestyle, the Dutch Marrit Steenbergen in 53”49; excellent fifth Sofia Morini in 54″21 (fourth Italian time trial ever), ninth Emma Menicucci 54″98 (in the morning 54″72), while Costanza Cocconcelli makes her personal best in 54″61 beating the Italian champion Chiara Tarantino in the B final 54 ”72. The fast blue relay now has an international dimension, now. The first time after Pellegrini.

Popovici 48″10, Miressi 48″27 — Alessandro Miressi makes David Popovici suffer, the master of the very intense though not very fast queen race, in the sense that none of the contenders managed to go below 48 ": for the Romanian 48" 10 never swam at Settecolli, for the Turin giant 48 "27, fifth Lorenzo Zazzeri in 48"71 after the tack at 23"03, preceded by the other blue relay runner Manuel Frigo, 48"65. To this group must be added Thomas Ceccon, the other of the silver musketeers at the Tokyo Games. Ruta Meilutyte under 30" (29"79) and Anita Bottazzo 30"23 (seventh fastest time in the world this season) always faster in the 50m breaststroke: the Azzurrina is 3 hundredths from the time limit. An investment in the future.

Peaty also greets Scozzoli — Then in the men’s 50 breaststroke, the most exciting event: Fabio Scozzoli and the last dance in the water, a 50 breaststroke in 27”36, five cents too much for the last podium that goes to Ludovico Viberti from Turin, while Simone Cerasuolo he deserves the world pass after having swum the cadet record with the same time as Nicolò Martinenghi in the morning, 26″76 (in the final the Varese finishes in 26″90). Only farewell tears for the former blue captain who will turn 35 on August 3 and will become a coach: a farewell attended by none other than the British Adam Peaty, who is out this year. A story made up of 31 medals, and the Olympic final in the 100m breaststroke tattooed on the chest, the first world champion in short course in 2012, double world silver in Shanghai, European champion, one that took away the Italian record in 2009 from Domenico Fioravanti and has challenged the greatest breaststroke players of several generations. Many are crying, starting with his pupil Cerasuolo, the Romagnolo leaves a great legacy and a style of behavior, discreet charisma, never a word out of place. Great captain of serenity and race agonist like few others. See also Barcelona asks Dani Olmo not to renew with Leipzig

Quadarella bis, De Tullio jr ok — Simona Quadarella also gives a monologue in the 800m, swum in 8’22″04, not unlike April’s 8’21″14: considering the moment of the season, it’s a good test in view of the last month of efforts towards the World Championships of Fukuoka. Finally the 800 men tamed by Luca De Tullio on the Irishman Daniel Wiffen, beaten in 7’47″63, sixth Italian time trial in the history and tenth world championship of 2023. Wiffen stops at 7’50″64. Finally, the Roman sprinter Giada Galizi also retires, European relay medalist, today third in the final C in 56″55 behind Anna Chiara Mascolo 56″05 and Rachele Ceracchi 56″47. Sunday last day of the Roman meeting with heats at 10 and finals at 18.

