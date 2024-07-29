Paris 2024: Defense Arena claps hands time the Italian anthem for Thomas Ceccon’s gold

The entire Defense Arena in Paris clapped in time to the Italian national anthem with Thomas Ceccon on the top step of the podium for the gold he just won in the 100m backstroke at the Paris 2024 Games.

Paris 2024, Ceccon and the Olympic gold medal: “Dream is reality”

Thomas Ceccon gold in the 100 backstroke at the Paris 2024 Olympics: the fulfillment of a long-held dream. “When I was 15, I was going to training, my coach asked me what my dream was. I replied that it was gold at the Olympics: today I couldn’t be happier,” says Ceccon, who appears visibly moved on Rai Sport’s microphones.

“I was very emotional on the podium, it’s something very strong. It’s a one-minute race every 4 years, if you get one thing wrong you can throw everything away. Today it went well, I did a good time but in my opinion I’m worth a lower time. In the past I lost a final because I passed too slowly at 50 meters. Today I pushed a lot, because in this final you had to do it like this: push to the maximum, it went well. At the end I felt the fatigue…”, he adds. “Now I’m enjoying it, tomorrow is another day: in 2 days we start again with the 200 meters, you have to start again thinking you haven’t won anything”.

Paris 2024: Ceccon and the gold medal as a phenomenon: ‘Happy and excited, race prepared in every detail’

“Race prepared in every detail. I am very excited and happy”. These are the first words of the new Olympic champion of the 100 backstroke in Paris 2024, Thomas Ceccon, to Rai.

Paris 2024, Pilate narrowly finishes fourth: “A cent asshole….”

“A year ago I wouldn’t have been able to do this race. I tried from the first meter, too bad.” Benedetta Pilato expressed herself this way, to Rai Sport, after her fourth place in the 100 breaststroke final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 19-year-old Italian almost won bronze, missing the podium by just one hundredth of a second. “I competed in a side lane, I usually don’t feel comfortable in that position. That’s fine, too bad… One hundredth is a real bastard…”.

Paris 2024: Benedetta Pilato, ‘sorry but fourth place is worth gold’

“I tried, I’m sorry. And when I read fourth place by a hundredth I thought I didn’t deserve it”. These are the words of Benedetta Pilato after the fourth place in the 100 breaststroke at the Paris 2024 Games. “It’s still a fourth place that’s worth a gold. I was already the opposite compared to yesterday’s race, I managed to get my balls out”, added the Italian who finally added on Thomas Ceccon’s gold: “It’s beautiful to see him win, also because we were in the youth nationals together”

Paris 2024: swimming, Pilate mocks: fourth in the 100 breaststroke, but it’s a Benedetta worthy of applause

A final mockery for Benedetta Pilato in the final of the 100 meters breaststroke at the Paris 2024 Games. The Italian finished in fourth place in 1.05.60, just one hundredth of a second behind the bronze won by Irishwoman Mona Mc Sharry in 1.05.59. Silver went to China’s Tang Qianting in 1.05.54, while gold went to South African Tatjana Smith in 1.05.28.

Paris 2024: swimming, Ceccon wins gold medal in 100 backstroke at Olympics

Another gold for Italy from the Defense Arena pool. Thomas Ceccon won the most valuable medal in the 100-meter backstroke at the Paris 2024 Games, after Martinenghi’s gold in the 100-meter breaststroke. The Italian, world record holder, finished with a time of 52.00 ahead of China’s Jiayu Xu, silver in 52.32 and American Ryan Murphy bronze in 52.39.

