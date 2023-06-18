In the Azzurri test in Merano, after the 200 freestyle in 1’50”, the world champion tries the queen race. At the Australian trials, the world champion mocks McKeon
Thomas Ceccon gives himself away in Merano, for the test in the Cool meeting, a 48″64 in the 100m freestyle which in these days of tough preparation for the World Championships in July in Fukukoa is a great chronometric reference (Alessandro Miressi in April in 48″37 is in Italy the fastest in the queen specialty). The world champion and record holder had just won the 200m freestyle in 1’50”13. Ceccon is more and more motivated towards the 100m freestyle, a race in which there had never been such a crowd of suitors: in the season as many as 15 sprinters swam under 48”. The Vicenza driver has a personal best of 47″71, one of the four Italians under 48″ with the record holder Miressi (47″45), Luca Dotto and Lorenzo Zazzeri (at 47″96). Azzurri successes in the Merano test (Sunday Ceccon in the 100m butterfly) which precedes the Settecolli from next Friday, for Sara Franceschi in the 400m medley in 4’44″14, Alberto Razzetti in the 200m backstroke in 2’04″33, Federico Poggio 27″76 and Lisa Angiolini 31”23 in the 50m breaststroke, Anita Gastaldi 55”76 in the 100m freestyle. For the world champion and the European champion, these are alternative races. In Turin, Sara Curtis stands out in 25 ”30 in the 50 freestyle of which she has been tricolor since April. In Florence for the Speed Trophy, Lorenzo Zazzeri doubles in the 50m and 100m freestyle in 22″35 and 49″53.
Callaghan’s 100m: 52”48
Speaking of speed, on the penultimate day of the Australian trials in Melbourne, the 100m freestyle world champion Molly O’Callaghan in 52”48 beats the Olympic champion of the queen specialty Emma McKeon by 4 cents. After Titmus in the 200m freestyle she places the Australian with the most medals (11). At this rate, the Swedish Sjostrom’s world record (51”71) will have little future. Needless to say, 52″48 becomes the time to beat this season, taking over from Haughey’s 52″50 (HK). McKeon will console herself for the individual pass snatched for 12 cents from Shayna Jack, the first five are all under the required limit. In the 200m breaststroke world master Zac Stubblety Cook promoted with a “comfortable” 2’07”86. Finally, nineteen-year-old Samuel Short qualifies in the 1500m, with the 7th time of 2023. Is he becoming the new Hackett?
Podium Bridi and Guidi
In Belgrade for the cross-country World Cup (10 km) the Hungarian Kristof Rasovszky wins by almost 4 seconds on Marcello Guidi and by 5 u Mario Sanzullo, who leaves Dario Verani under the podium, sixth Andrea Filadelli. Among women, the German Lea Boy wins by 4” over the Hungarian Bettina Fabian, Arianna Bridi third, who precedes the other blue Ciccarella (fifth), Santoni (ninth), Callo (tenth) and Tortora (twelfth).
