Thomas Ceccon gives himself away in Merano, for the test in the Cool meeting, a 48″64 in the 100m freestyle which in these days of tough preparation for the World Championships in July in Fukukoa is a great chronometric reference (Alessandro Miressi in April in 48″37 is in Italy the fastest in the queen specialty). The world champion and record holder had just won the 200m freestyle in 1’50”13. Ceccon is more and more motivated towards the 100m freestyle, a race in which there had never been such a crowd of suitors: in the season as many as 15 sprinters swam under 48”. The Vicenza driver has a personal best of 47″71, one of the four Italians under 48″ with the record holder Miressi (47″45), Luca Dotto and Lorenzo Zazzeri (at 47″96). Azzurri successes in the Merano test (Sunday Ceccon in the 100m butterfly) which precedes the Settecolli from next Friday, for Sara Franceschi in the 400m medley in 4’44″14, Alberto Razzetti in the 200m backstroke in 2’04″33, Federico Poggio 27″76 and Lisa Angiolini 31”23 in the 50m breaststroke, Anita Gastaldi 55”76 in the 100m freestyle. For the world champion and the European champion, these are alternative races. In Turin, Sara Curtis stands out in 25 ”30 in the 50 freestyle of which she has been tricolor since April. In Florence for the Speed ​​Trophy, Lorenzo Zazzeri doubles in the 50m and 100m freestyle in 22″35 and 49″53.