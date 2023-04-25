A small blue avalanche in Madrid, the one coming from the qualifications of the fourth Masters 1000 of the season. Cecchinato, Vavassori and Arnaldi flew in the main draw, as did Sara Errani in the women’s field. A clear path that saw only Giulio Zeppieri defeated, but this was because he was the protagonist of the derby with Marco Cecchinato. The 30-year-old tennis player from Palermo, n.85 in the ranking and second seeded in the qualifiers, beat the 21-year-old Giulio Zeppieri from Pontine, n.125 Atp, in two sets, with a score of 7-6(5) 6-4. The semi-finalist of Roland Garros 2018 thus returns to play in the 1000m after Madrid 2021. Andrea Vavassori is also ahead, in his first ever qualification in a 1000m: the 27-year-old tennis player from Turin, No. 164 in the ranking, prevailed over the Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves, 176 Atp, with a score of 6-3 7-6(12), with a really tense tie break.

ARNALDI SURPRISES

—

Arnaldi took care of completing the triumphant day of the Azzurri: the 22-year-old Ligurian, number 105 in the world, prevailed over the French Arthur Fils, 124 Atp and considered by all as a new phenomenon, with a score of 3-6 6-3 6-2. Vavassori, Arnaldi and Cecchinato join Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego in the main draw of the Spanish tournament. Forfeit, however, for Fabio Fognini: the 35-year-old from Arma di Taggia, 127 in the ATP ranking, was expected to return to the circuit after the right ankle injury sustained in Estoril and had been drawn in the first round against the German Oscar Otte, 98 in the world. In the women’s main draw Sara Errani, number 83 in the world, who in the last round of the cadet draw, defeated the British Jodie Burrage, 110 in the international ranking, with a score of 6-7 (7) 7-5 6- 2. Thus Errani reached Martina Trevisan Jasmine Paolini, Camila Giorgi, Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the main draw, also winning today in the first round. The 22-year-old tennis player from Fermo, WTA No. 50, beat the Czech Barbora Strycova in the first round, currently without a ranking (she returned after maternity leave) but reached No. 16 in 2017, in two sets, with a score of 6 -3 7-6(5) in two hours and 2 minutes of play. The next opponent of the blue is the Spanish Paula Badosa, n.42 in the ranking and 26 in the draw.