The Palermitan beats McDonald 2-0 in the first round of the Masters 1000: “Pietrangeli is an extra weapon”. The 19-year-old wins the 1st set with Goffin then gives up

Federica Cocchi – Rome

He said that playing on Pietrangeli would be an extra weapon, and in fact… Marco Cecchinato overcame Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Internazionali d’Italia and thus continues his journey which will see him play the Spanish Bautista in the second round . A glimpse of light after too many shadows for him who in 2022 lost games and the standings due to a right arm injury. “I either arrive at the Forum in great shape or a disaster. Well, this year I feel fit. I’ve finally put a dark, difficult period of my career behind me and I still really want to push the accelerator”.

the force of sniping — Ceck, who will marry his beloved Gaia alias #Peki at the end of the season (the hashtag is essential) is happy to have persisted despite the difficulties: "I clung to the desire I have to play, to the love I have for this sport. To the desire that I still have to struggle even at my age". Age which, he must say, is just 30: "Yes, but there are a lot of young people on the circuit now, so let's say I feel among the most experienced". The results of 2018, when he reached the semifinal of Roland Garros, are also a part of the movement that has grown and is growing in Italy: "One of the things that pleased me the most – said Ceck – was hearing from Matteo Berrettini that even seeing me in the semifinals in Paris helped him to commit himself more. And in short, if my example has helped to develop a Wimbledon finalist, well I'm happy".

REGRET NARDI — The vintage is excellent. A 2003 from the Marches. His name is Luca Nardi and today on the Foro Italico Headquarters for a set and a half he was close to the feat under the eyes of Stefan Edberg. One of those matches they can play from sliding door of destiny, but the doors in this case have closed. The 19-year-old number 151 in the world, in his second participation in the main draw of the Internationals, stopped against David Goffin, the Belgian former top 10 who, although in the decidedly waning phase of his career, knows how to play tennis, but above all how to manage it the matches. Nardi is still on the school benches from this point of view. After winning the first set, he had a break point at 4-3 30-40 but an unfortunate missed smash cut his legs. He was sucked in by the Belgian and by his insecurities, giving up batting and second set to go to the third, where Goffin started immediately very aggressive. Immediately the break, the Pesaro finished down 4-1 and then gave up 3-6 6-4 6-2.