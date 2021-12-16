“Air pollution is the main health risk factor. Recently the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ included it among the cardiovascular risk factors on a par with hypertension and cholesterol, and it should also be considered a risk factor for respiratory diseases “. Lorenzo Cecchi, elected president of the Association of allergists, Italian territorial and hospital immunologists (Aaiito), speaking at the talk ‘Urban health. Breathe in the city‘, seventh webinar promoted and organized by Allies for Health, the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

The meeting – moderated by Federico Luperi, Director of Innovation and New Media of Adnkronos – was attended by Andrea Lenzi, president of the Health City Institute and president of the National Committee for Biosafety, Biotechnology and Life Sciences (Cnbbsv) of the Presidency of the Council of ministers, and Diego Bagnasco, surgeon, specialist in diseases of the respiratory system. The urban environment is the protagonist of the debate: how and how much it affects health by acting on different levels, from the exposure of the population to risk factors linked to an inadequate physical environment, to social changes that alter individual behaviors, lifestyles and nutrition.

According to the WHO – it emerged from the meeting – 4.2 million people die every year from respiratory and cardiovascular diseases arising from exposure to high concentrations of atmospheric pollutants and it is estimated that in Italy there are over 60 thousand premature deaths due to pollution. Not only. The European Environment Agency – it was underlined – recently published an in-depth study on the health impacts of air pollution. Italy ranks first for cardiovascular deaths, strokes and respiratory diseases. “Impressive numbers, but this is the reality. However for too long we have neglected it, we have not paid attention to this aspect”, underlines Cecchi.

According to the expert, “the pollutants produced by our activity, in particular the so-called PM10, a set of particles whose composition is very complex, make the air in our cities really dangerous from a pulmonary and cardiovascular point of view. fine particles are the cause of many respiratory ailments“, including exacerbations of asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia. But according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, these powders they are also carcinogenic for humans, with reference to the risk of developing lung cancer.

Thanks to “technology, it is possible to have real time pollen and pollen data” even when you decide to go jogging in a city like Milan or Rome. “I myself contributed to the creation of the free App ‘Mask Air‘- remarked Cecchi – a European digital project, scientifically validated and awarded for its effectiveness by the EU. In practice, it is a program that collects data on pollutants and pollen: it allows the control of the symptoms of respiratory pathology, by touching the screen towards evil or good, and an aid for therapy “. The doctor can collect the data of the symptoms and “decide whether to confirm and modify the therapy. I think it’s the future, but the first thing the patient should do is change his lifestyle as well as avoiding the areas that have a greater concentration of pollen and pollutants every day“.

From a recent Ipsos survey – it was highlighted during the talk – it emerges that 80% of people living in or frequenting a large city are aware that pollution poses a health risk, an awareness which, however, does not correspond to a greater attention to health: almost 70% of the sample did not undergo screening in the last 5 years. “For patients with asthma and BPCO screenings, such as tests for spirometry, are very underused and not required at the first symptoms – confirms Cecchi – There is a perception of the environment (and the role it has on health) at a general level and the perception of what the individual can do. We have known for decades that smoking causes harm, but it is difficult for the individual to quit or even reduce the number of cigarettes. I see no other possibility than acting on culture and on the environment since elementary school “.