Feminism and the storm against Stefano Valdegamberi: Italy never contradicts itself

In Italy which prides itself on being among the more tolerant and liberal nations, it was enough for a councilor to express a personal opinion, and the sky opened up, the sphincters of the democrats in fits and starts began to fire off the well-known matter. In the aftermath of the lectio magistralis on feminism held on TV by ‘s sister Giulia Cecchettinin a post on Facebook by the Veneto region councilor Stefano Valdegamberi he had candidly stated that “the statements have raised doubts and suspicions in me which I hope the magistrates will evaluate carefully. It seems to me to be an ideological message, constructed ad hoc, ready for performance.”

After a quick observation on the black sweatshirt on which an inverted white star was printed, Valdegamberi closed by declaring that “the attempt to almost justify the murderer placing the responsibility on the patriarchal society. More than a patriarchal society we should talk about a Satanist society, dear girl. She seems like someone who plays a part of something predetermined and preconstituted.” Objective and shareable criticism by anyone in their right mind, but in the ideological minds of those who see man as a cockroach to be squashed, they sounded like an insult to female dignity.

The reactions of the heroines of the uterus it’s mine, accompanied by the heroes of the pistol it’s an optional, they didn’t wait long. Hundreds of students, male and female, have posted banners praising the superiority of Eve’s lineage on the facades of the schools. On the political front however, the haters in skirts (or rather, in trousers to mimic the man and appear more virile) of the male gender have put a ridiculous petition online asking for Caino Valdegamberi’s resignation.

Pope Ratzinger often raises the risk of being dragged into the mainstream of ideological currents and fashionable opinions which, together with dictatorship of relativism centered on the self and its desires have generated dystopian societies where dreams are passed off as real. In reality, the arrogance of human thought has led the new generations down the slope of hell on earth.

