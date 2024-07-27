Giulia Cecchettin, Turetta’s father intercepted to his son: “You are not a mafioso”

It was the third of December last year when dad Nicola went to visit Filippo Turetta, the son who confessed to the murder of Giulia Cecchettin and, intercepted, said: “Well, okay, you did something, but you’re not a mafioso, you’re not someone who kills people, you had a moment of weakness.. That’s it! You’re not a terrorist, I mean… You have to pull yourself together. You’re not the only one… There have been several others… But you have to graduate.”

The sentences, published by Yellow magazine with the photo that portrays the meeting in the interview room of the Montorio prison, they were intercepted by the investigators’ bugs and were filed in the proceedings against Turetta. They will be part of the file of the trial that will be held before the Court of Assizes of Venice, first hearing on September 23rd.

As also reported by the Corriere della Sera And The Verona Arena Today, It was the parents’ first meeting with Turetta, after his capture in Germany at the end of the escape following the killing and abandonment of Giulia’s body in a wood in Friuli. During the interview the boy allegedly asked his father if he had been fired because of him. From Nicola Turetta’s statements it emerges an attempt to reassure her son, rather than going back to the crime: “There are 200 other femicides. Then you will have permission to go out, to go to work, conditional release. It wasn’t you, you don’t have to blame yourself because you couldn’t control yourself”.

Then he asks him how the magistrates had behaved with him, and Filippo replies “better than I expected”. Finally he expresses his fear of being abandoned by the lawyer, Giovanni Caruso: “Maybe I can’t tell him everything, I didn’t say everything”.