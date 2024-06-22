Giulia Cecchettin, Turetta’s confessions: “I killed her looking into her eyes”

“She kept asking for help. I gave her, I don’t know, about ten, twelve, thirteen blows with the knife. I wanted to hit her in the neck, in the shoulders, in the head, in the face and then in the arms.” In Filippo Turetta’s interrogation, the anguish of the last moments of the life of Giulia Cecchettin, 22 years old from Vigonovo (Padua), a biomedical engineering graduate killed by her ex-boyfriend and fellow student on 11 December last, shines through. Her rejected gifts, her rising anger when she realizes she has lost her, the knife that sinks as she screams ‘help’ and tries to ward off the blows.

In the Verona prison, in front of the Venice public prosecutor Andrea Petroni, the young man reconstructs the evening spent shopping and dinner in a shopping center in Marghera, then the return journey with the car stopping in a car park 150 meters away. meters from Giulia’s house. “I wanted to give her a gift, a little monster monkey. I had a backpack with me that contained other gifts: another stuffed monkey, a small lamp, a children’s illustration book. She refused to take it. We started arguing He told me that I was too dependent, too clingy to her. He wanted to move on, he was creating new relationships, he was ‘feeling’ with another boy” he says in the report from December 1st, the contents of which were released by ‘Fourth degree’. .

The argument turns into aggression. “I screamed that it wasn’t right, that I needed her, that I would commit suicide. She replied firmly that she wouldn’t come back with me. She got out of the car, shouting ‘You’re crazy, fuck you, leave me alone'” says the 22-year-old at pm. “I was very angry. Before I went out too, I took a knife from the back pocket of the driver’s seat. I ran after her, grabbed her arm, holding the knife in my right hand. She screamed ‘help’ and fell I bent down on her, hit her on the arm, I seem to remember that the knife broke immediately afterwards. Then I grabbed her by the shoulders while she was resisting. I put her in the back seat.” He shouts that they will be heard by a witness, but that they will not be enough to save Giulia Cecchettin.

Filippo Turetta drives the car for about four kilometres: from the car park in via Aldo Moro in Vigonovo towards a more isolated place, in the industrial area of ​​Fossò. “While we were in the car she started telling me ‘what are you doing? Are you crazy? Let me go’. She was lying on the seat, then she sat up. She was touching her head. At first I was just thinking about driving. Then I started to jerk her and hold her down with one arm. We stopped in the middle of the road, I tried to put the tape on her mouth, I don’t remember if she took it off or it fell on its own because I didn’t put it on properly . She got out and started running. I got out too.” An attempt to save oneself filmed, in part, by a company camera (it frames Giulia at 11.40pm) which preludes the final act.

“I had two knives in my pocket in the car behind the driver’s seat. I had dropped one in Vigonovo. I took the other and chased her. I don’t know if I pushed her or she tripped. She kept asking for help. I gave her, I don’t know, about ten, twelve, thirteen blows with the knife. I wanted to hit her on the neck, on the shoulders, on the head, on the face and then on the arms.” The autopsy revealed 75 stab wounds and one death due to hemorrhagic shock caused by the blow to the head and the stab wounds. “I remember that she was facing upwards, towards me. She protected herself with her arms where I was hitting her. The last stab I gave her was on the eye. Giulia was as if she were no longer there. I charged her in the back seats and we left. My clothes were quite dirty with his blood” he admits.

A plan also marked by two suicide attempts, the first along the road to Lake Barcis, where he abandons the body of his ex-girlfriend. “I stopped at a point where there were no houses and I stayed there for a while. I also tried to suffocate myself with a bag, but even after tying it with tape I couldn’t and I tore it at the last So I took her and went to hide her” before starting the escape again which ended in Germany, near Leipzig, after seven days and a thousand kilometres.

“I had a packet of crisps in the car and a small box with some biscuits. I never bought anything to eat. The money I had I spent on petrol. I wanted to take my own life with a knife I had bought, but there was no I succeeded. I thought that if I smoked and drank sambuca it would be easier to commit suicide, but instead I vomited in the car.” Finally the surrender when Filippo Turetta watches the news about him online. “I turned the phone back on. I was looking for news that would make me feel bad enough to have the courage to commit suicide, but I read that my parents hoped to find me still alive and this had the opposite effect. I resigned myself to never committing suicide again and to be arrested.”

The prosecutor accuses him of voluntary homicide aggravated by premeditation, cruelty and emotional bond, and the crimes of kidnapping, concealment of a corpse and possession of weapons. At the end of the investigation it emerged that Filippo Turetta was spying on the victim with an application on his mobile phone and that he had studied the femicide since the beginning of November, then bought the adhesive tape to prevent her from screaming, took notes on the PC on how to tie her hands and feet , prepared clothes, money and supplies to escape, studied maps to hide the body and facilitate the escape.

It would seem like a studied plan, but Turetta defends himself on premeditation and claims before the prosecutor that he had recently bought the adhesive tape “if it ever served to attach Giulia’s graduation papyrus” (expected five days after the crime), that the knives they were from “the kitchen of my house. I had put them in the car because I had also had suicidal thoughts” and “I changed the clothes stained with blood with others that I had in the car. In the car I always have a change of clothes, blankets, something to eat and to drink”. Even if premeditation is not recognized, the charge against the self-confessed twenty-two year old could still cost him life imprisonment for the murder of Giulia Cecchettin.