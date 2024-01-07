Nobody touches Cain but someone protects Abel… The do-good letter from the guarantor Don Carlo Vinco becomes political and responds to the undersecretary Andrea Ostellari (Lega)

Controversy is mounting over the privileges of which Filippo Turetta he would enjoy himself in the Montorio prison in Verona, where he is detained. I use the conditional because in this era of post-truth whatever you say or write you immediately find someone who categorically denies or categorically affirms and threatens. The story is quite well known. The self-confessed murderer, at least this much we hope will not be denied, of the poor woman Giulia Cecchettin it is said that he enjoys privileges that other prisoners do not have and we are quite inclined to believe this given the well-known national emotionality. Privileges materialize in the use of a Playstation and in the particular attention in choosing a cellmate and apparently in facilitating visits.

Naturally the prison management denies this and the inmates' associations confirm. We are almost two months after the brutal murder and the issue is rekindled. We talked about it here, asking not to re-educate (or at least not only) but to punish ( click here to retrieve the article) . At the end of December Turetta left the psychiatry department to move to the “high surveillance” one and now he should move to another section – the crowded third – but it seems that the inmates refuse to share the cell with him. The “Sugar Bars” Association has announced that three inmates have already committed suicide in this prison while: “he hit the headlines only and exclusively for the risky decision to detain in this prison, already tormented by chronic problems, Filippo Turetta”.

Instead, the Bizaj association declared: “There are those who can spend their time playing with the PlayStation and there are those who are abandoned in an isolation cell, with the walls smeared with excrement and then we want to understand why privileges exist, why If a right is not for everyone it becomes a privilege in all respects and we cannot and do not want to pretend nothing has happened.” Soon the undersecretary for Justice Ostellari (Lega) will visit the prison to understand the situation and he was quite clear “: The prison is not an amusement park” while the prison director Francesca Gioieni replies: “This is not a privilege.” And that's the point. In recent years, a fake do-good culture has spread the idea that prison should be a pleasant holiday destination. Inmates have free season tickets to watch football matches and now to do theater you necessarily have to go through prison, otherwise they won't let you work.

It's the world upside down. Let's say straight away that the penitentiary institution must respect the dignity of the inmate, because it is a sign of legal civilisation, but it goes from this to the exact opposite. It seems that Italy is a bipolar country, which constantly switches from one state to another. Let no one touch Cain, all right, but let someone also protect Abel, one might say. Because over the years, under the constitutional impulse of reintegration into society, the most important point has been forgotten, namely that the sentence must be served to pay the debt to Justice. And since lately people are witnessing strange things, i.e. madmen with axes who are released as soon as they are stopped, squatters of houses who don't move out, unrepentant pickpockets, scoundrels who continually get away with things and so on, they ask for a strong sign from the State.

The feminicide carried out by Turetta, let's remember that I confess, he must be harshly punished because again, people wouldn't understand. It is also necessary to examine the possibility of chemical castration, as Salvini and the League have been saying for years, which is already envisaged in other states as a rehabilitative process. The letter from the guarantor of the inmates of Verona, Don Carlo Vinco, psychologist, who “playing politics” wanted to respond to Ostellari could not be missing: «I am truly amazed and saddened by the controversy reported in recent days by the newspapers on the Playstation in prison, which it would be “a privilege” for a young prisoner and even a means that would transform the prison into “an amusement park””.

And then he continues undaunted: “I supplied that Playstation to the prison more than six months ago in the two healthcare sections, the infirmary and the psychiatric care section and I would never have thought of such banal controversies… To think that the possibility of using the Playstation for limited moments of the day, in a common space always shared with others, for those detained and hospitalized in cells with three people, means not knowing the suffering and desperation of those locked up”. Yes, but here the point is another dear Don Vinco. The accusation of the associations is that not everyone enjoys this “useless pastime” which is instead fundamental in a regime of restriction as is well known. For some, like Turetta, it is allowed and for others it is not. Why?

