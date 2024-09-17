Cecchettin Murder, Trial Begins September 23, But Turetta Won’t Be There

Filippo Turetta will not be in court on September 23 for the first hearing of the trial for the murder of Giulia Cecchettin, in which the young man is accused of murder.

This is what the Morning of Paduaaccording to which the 22-year-old had decided not to show up, at least initially, to avoid fueling media attention and to keep a low profile.

Only a few people and the Rai cameras will be admitted to the trial, which will be held inside the Citadel of Justice in Piazzale Roma, Venice.

Filippo Turetta risks life imprisonment: the 22-year-old is accused of voluntary homicide aggravated by premeditation, cruelty, brutality, stalking and concealment of a corpse.

Among the prosecution witnesses will be Giulia’s father and sister, but also some of the girl’s friends as well as the witness who heard the girl’s screams while she was being attacked by Turetta a few meters from her home.