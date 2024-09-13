Cecchettin Murder, Death Penalty for Killer Turetta? The Poll

Although the majority of Italians are against it death penalty (56.8%), the favorable sample is still substantial, reaching 43.2%.

This was revealed by the survey conducted for Affaritaliani.it from Roberto Baldassarigeneral manager of Lab21.01. In detail, in reference to the case of the murder of Giulia Cecchettin by the work of Philip Turetta42.1% of the sample is in favor of the death penalty once the full guilt of the murderer has been ascertained. On the other hand, 57.9% is against it.

As an alternative to the death penaltyinstead, it is still evident from the survey, 59.4% of the population considers itself satisfied with 41 bis, therefore choosing to leave the legislation as it is. The remaining 40.6%, on the other hand, would prefer to increase the conditions of hard prison.

But not only news topics. From the survey carried out by Roberto Baldassarri For Affaritaliani.it the latest data on voting intentions also emerge. Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni at 29.2% (+0.1% from the last survey). Followed by Alloy by Matteo Salvini at 9.4% (unchanged) and Forza Italia led by Antonio Tajani at 8.7% (-0.1%).

Us Moderate follows at 0.7%, down 0.1% from the last disclosure. The total raised by the Center-right is equal to 48%, down 0.1%.

Moving on to the Democratic Party by Elly Schlein, the share stops at 22.7% (down 0.2%). Followed by 5 Star Movement by Giuseppe Conte at 11.3% (+0.1%). Finally, Green and Left Alliance to 5.4% (0.1% less than the previous survey), thus bringing the total collected by Center-left (plus M5s) at 39.4%.

It turns out, then, according to the investigation, Action by Carlo Calenda at 3.7% (+0.2%), Italy Alive by Matteo Renzi at 2.4% (unchanged), More Europe at 2.3% (+0.1%). Finally, South calls North at 1.6% (unchanged). Finally, the other parties stop at 2.6% (unchanged).