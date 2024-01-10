Filippo Turetta, the Ris analysis of the Punto Nera: a lot of blood on the back seat

The first analyzes of Ris of Parma on the car Filippo Turettathe murderer of Giulia Cecchettinshow “lots of traces of blood in the back seat.” He reports it RaiNews. Punto Nera arrived at the headquarters on December 15th.

The first samples were extracted from the car, but to understand if the girl of Vigonovo was killed with the last stab wounds in the car, or was already dead when the ex-boyfriend put her in the car Pointafter the ambush in Fossò, the so-called “bloodstain pattern analysis“, the technique that studies form and eventual trajectory followed by the blood. The Ris await the assignment from prosecutor Paolo Petroni.

Meanwhile, according to the local press, the date of the appointment of the prosecutor by the prosecutor is approaching consultants for blood trace analysis and other objects (a knife, black bags, and a telephone) found in Filippo's car.

The young man is currently locked up in the sixth section, the infirmary, where he has been placed since his arrival in Italy.

