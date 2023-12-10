The conspiracy theories about the murder of Giulia Cecchettin and the attacks against her family

The murder case of Giulia Cecchettin continues to be discussed. Also because, in addition to the girl and the murderer Filippo Turetta, two families ended up under the magnifying glass. In particular that of the 22 year old, made up of dad Gino and brothers Elena and Davide. There are those who also targeted the funeral, for which they went so far as to claim that the coffin was even empty. There has been no shortage of attacks on his father Gino for his old social media interventions, with the aim of discrediting him following one of his letters.



Giulia Cecchettin, “gender” and “pedophilia”

In addition to the accusations of “satanism”, there is what sees the entire affair of Giulia Cecchettin’s family as a “Trojan horse”. In this regard, a Telegram post by the publicist journalist Davide Zedda, known for spreading various conspiracy theories, is circulating. The latter claims that there is a “sick and manipulated defense of women” which would hide a phantom desire to “build a society without men and without women, without fathers and mothers but parents 1 and 2”. In short, according to the Sardinian journalist we would find ourselves faced with “a gigantic deception that we would all be fluid, without a well-defined sexual identity” and at the “time in which pedophilia and Satanism are being cleared through customs”

Giulia Cecchettin, conspiracy theories: “The story of the murder doesn’t stand up”

The Telegram post by Andrea Tossatto, another well-known figure in the circles, is also circulating in the disinformation channels. In his speech he denounces a phantom intent to “bring gender propaganda into schools”. Tosatto claims that “the story of Giulia’s murder doesn’t stand up” and accuses that a “video that would nail Turetta” has not been published. He then wonders why the “gas station attendants didn’t see him full of blood”.

Tosatto doesn’t stop, making strange references to the turnover of his father Gino Cecchettin’s company which would have doubled from 2021 to 2022: “What can I say: in the midst of the storm that overwhelmed him, it’s as if the Universe felt that Gino should have stopped to dedicate himself to civic commitment. And it sent him the money.”

Giulia Cecchettin, conspiracy theories: denialism and theories about the coffin

In the wake of Tosatto, those who support the denial of what happened would find interesting the interventions of people such as Barbara Ballanzoni, known for spreading unfounded theories about vaccines. In one of your tweets you question the death of Giulia Cecchettin, placing a question mark in brackets and in front of the word “deceased”, closing with a “Who knows what was in the coffin”.

