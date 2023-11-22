Murder Giulia, a judge expert in feminicides reveals how much Filippo Turetta really risks

The murder of Giulia Cecchettin continues to be discussed and even the macabre details on the ferocity of Filippo Turetta, her ex-boyfriend accused of the brutal murder. But for the killer, despite all the heavy charges, it could never get a life sentence to the trial. The reasons are explained by a judge, considered among the leading experts in feminicides and also author of books. “The law – says the magistrate of the Rome court Valerio de Gioia to Il Giornale – is not as stringent as it might seem. Anyone who kills his wife or girlfriend risks life imprisonmentbut if the victim is divorced or had ended the relationshiplike Giulia, the aggravating circumstance increases the sentence up to 30 years, but the murderer avoids life imprisonment. Here there is, so to speak, a systemic problem: you cannot consider the ex’s murder any less serious. And by the way, this is not just a theoretical question but has very important consequences“.

“The aggravating circumstance which can lead to life imprisonment – continues De Gioia to Il Giornale – it deprives the accused of the possibility of requesting an abbreviated trial, with an automatic discount of one third on any penalty. In essence, if you focus on the abbreviated, as Giulia’s killer could do, from 24 years old it drops to 16 and it’s not over. With the institution of early release, a further discount of a quarter on the actual sentence is probable, very probable. In 12 yearsconsidering only the murder charge as it stands at this time, Giulia’s killer could be free. Of course, the prosecutor accuses Turetta of other crimes, from kidnapping to concealing a corpse, but in these cases, with the so-called continuation, the conviction it would be slightly higher. There premeditation? Will be very difficult to prove“.

