Giulia Cecchettin, the Ceretti criminologist: “Turetta is not a monster. The family does not determine the creation of a killer”

“Filippo Turetta is a monster”. “Filippo Turetta is son of the patriarchy”. “Filippo Turetta is…”. All we do is talk about the only one accused for themurder of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old from Vigonovo killed on the evening of Saturday 11 November. The “good boy” next door who allegedly inflicted over twenty stab wounds on his ex-girlfriend, in an attack “of unprecedented ferocity” – as underlined by the order of the investigating judge of Venice. The collective feeling, and more particularly the feminist movement, has lashed out against the educational system, the Government, Turetta’s family, in a frantic search for a cause, or rather THE cause that led the 22-year-old to commit the heinous crime. But is there really ONE cause for what happened? And can it really be blamed on the outside?

Affaritaliani.it he wanted to look up from that “finger pointing” and talked about it with Adolfo Cerettifull professor of Criminology at the University of Milan-Bicocca, and scientific coordinator of the Criminal Mediation Office of Milan.

Professor, what do you think of the “sentences” already written about Turetta?

These are simplifications necessary to lower our level of anguish in the face of facts that cannot be explained at this moment. It is thrown into the pile, so that each answer can be valid or stupid. You can’t quickly look for sensible answers. We don’t know anything about this boy, we need to be cautious and, as I was saying, patient. Let’s wait to understand how Mr. Filippo Turetta’s internal world was formed.

Therefore he agrees with the prosecutor Bruno Cherchi, the same one who declared: “I don’t like the climate, rights must be guaranteed and emotions must be curbed”

Exactly, we need to have the patience every time to go back to using all the tools we have to get to know first the fact and then the person, necessarily also through a psychiatric assessment.

Do you already hypothesize the possibility of a restorative justice process for Turetta? Giulia Cecchettin’s family was divided in their reactions…

There is no rush for restorative justice. It could also be done in the execution phase if necessary, provided that Mr. Turretta is convicted.

But is it true that the responsibility lies entirely in the family, in how he was raised, in the “system”?

It is clear that the socio-cultural system to which they belong orients people at least in part, but does not determine them. He will certainly have been guided by the environment in which he lived, but to understand his story you have to listen to him, and make him tell it and know how to make him tell it. Otherwise we construct answers that only serve to tell us that he is a monster or that he has no responsibility because the blame lies outside.

