The autopsy on Giulia’s body will serve to clarify the different phases of the attack. The Cecchettin family appoints D’Errico and Vanin as experts

It began in the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Padua L’autopsy on the body of Giulia Cecchettina 22-year-old student from Vigonovo, for whose murder theex boyfriend Filippo Turettawho today in prison will be heard by the Venice prosecutor, Andrea Petroni.

The autopsy examination will serve to clarify the different phases of the attackbut also to establish when the young woman died and whether the 21-year-old attacked with both seized knives: one with a 21 centimeter blade found in the car park 150 meters from the victim’s home and the other in the car with which Turetta attempted to escape to Germany.

The details will be used by the prosecutor’s office to understand whether to charge the university student with the aggravating circumstance of cruelty. What is certain is that Giulia was hit in the parking lotforcibly loaded into the car and chased e hit from behind in the industrial area of ​​Fossó.

Here she hits her head on the asphalt and the images from a company’s surveillance camera show her motionless on the pavement. She throws it into the car and starts one leak to two more 100 kilometersuntil he abandons her on a cliff near the Barcis lake.

At first external examination the body shows a twenty stab wounds and the deep wound to the head, elements that caused the hemorrhagic shock. The expert appointed by the prosecutor’s office, Guido Viel, and the team of Professor Angelo Paolo Dei Tos will carry out the checks.

There Cecchettin family he chose as a consultant Stefano D’Erricowho followed the investigations into the death of Liliana Resinovich, e Stefano Vaninentomologist who also dealt with the cases of Yara Gambirasio and Elisa Claps.

There defense of Turetta will instead rely on Monica Cucci. Meanwhile, today in Verona theinterrogation of the arrested person who might decide, for the first time, to respond. Two days ago, before the investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitolo, Turetta, assisted by the defenders Giovanni Caruso and Monica Cornaviera, limited himself to few spontaneous statements with which he admitted the murder, he said he was sorry and ready to pay for what he did to Giulia.

