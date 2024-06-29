Death of Giulia Cecchettin, 52 photographs of the girl discovered at the shopping center on the day of the assassination. The images of her taken before killing her

The latest images of Giulia Cecchettintaken between 6pm and 9pm on November 11th, the day of her death, were found on her ex-boyfriend’s phone, Philip Turetta. These 52 photos, shown in a report by ‘Pomeriggio Cinque News’, portray the couple while shopping at the ‘La nave de vero’ shopping centre in Marghera, in preparation for Giulia’s graduation.

The images from the surveillance cameras are added to those saved on the phone of the person responsible for the crime. Among these, there are photos of Giulia trying on clothes, sitting at the bar, and selfies of Filippo with her. A few hours later, Turetta he brutally murdered her, attempted to hide her body, and eventually fled to Germany, where he was arrested.





Additionally, some alarming conversations have emerged between Giulia Cecchettin And Turettain which she expressed her fear of him: “It’s a control mechanism: this is also sick. Pippo, you’re obsessed, Lord! You’re a psychopath!”, Giulia said in voice messages and texts, shortly before being killed. These transcripts were broadcast by ‘Fourth Degree‘ on Retequattro.





Giulia also wrote: “You don’t realize. You’re constantly checking up on me. A couple of times you’ve been caught where I was without me telling you anything, like I’m at a stop or I’m ‘ad cazzum’, okay? Look what I do. There are things I want to keep to myself, because I’m scared of what you might do.”