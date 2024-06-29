Giulia Cecchettin’s death, 52 photographs of the girl discovered at the shopping center on the day of her murder. The images taken before killing her

The latest images of Giulia Cecchettintaken between 6pm and 9pm on November 11, the day of her death, were found on her ex-boyfriend’s phone, Filippo Turetta. These 52 photos, shown in a report by ‘Pomeriggio Cinque News’, portray the couple while shopping at the ‘La nave de vero’ shopping centre in Marghera, in preparation for Giulia’s graduation.

The images from the surveillance cameras are added to those saved on the phone of the person responsible for the crime. Among these, there are photos of Giulia trying on clothes, sitting at the bar, and selfies of Filippo with her. A few hours later, Tourette he brutally murdered her, attempted to hide her body, and eventually fled to Germany, where he was arrested.





Additionally, some alarming conversations have emerged between Giulia Cecchettin And Tourette, in which she expressed her fear towards him: “It’s a control mechanism: this is sick too. Pippo, you’re obsessed, Lord! You’re a psychopath!”, Giulia said in voice messages and texts, shortly before being killed. These transcripts were sent by ‘Fourth Degree‘ on Retequattro.





Giulia also wrote: “You don’t realize. You check on me constantly. A couple of times you showed up where I was without me telling you anything, like I’m at a stop or I’m ‘ad cazzum’, ok? Look what I do. There These are things I want to keep to myself, because it scares me what you might do.”