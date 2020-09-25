There are frequent allegations of misuse of social media platforms, but this time the Election Commission is in a strict mood about it. There was also a demand from the political parties to take action on this in the past. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Friday that the social media platform would be responsible if someone puts a wrong post in view of Bihar elections and no action is taken immediately.

Arora said, “In recent times, the misuse of social media has become a challenge. If adequate arrangements are not made to stop the misuse of social media and action is not taken immediately, then social media will be held responsible for it. ”

The Election Commission also asked political parties and candidates to inform their representatives about its sensitivity not to use such ‘malicious, malicious propaganda and vulgar language’, as such cases would be dealt with vigorously. Arora said, “The Commission would like to clarify that if anyone misuses such platforms for electoral gains, such as communal tension etc., then according to the law here, he will have to bear the consequences.”