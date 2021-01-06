The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine appealed to regional state administrations – regional military-civil administrations (OGA-OVGA) with a request to provide conclusions on the possibility of holding the first local elections in certain territories of Donbass controlled by Kiev. This is stated in a message published on January 5 at website CEC of Ukraine.

“The list of such communities includes 10 rural, settlement, urban territorial communities of Bakhmutsky, Volnovakhsky, Mariupol and Pokrovsky districts of Donetsk region and 8 – Severodonetsk and Schastyensky districts of Luhansk region,” the message says.

The relevant conclusions must be submitted to the CEC by January 15.

On December 15, the Verkhovna Rada extended the law on the special status of Donbass until December 31, 2021. This decision was supported by 304 parliamentarians with the required minimum of 226 votes. At the same time, the law does not include the Steinmeier formula, spelled out in the Minsk agreements, and regulating the procedure for holding local elections in the region.

The Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the residents of Donbass in 2014. Kiev has repeatedly accused the Russian Federation of interfering in the conflict in Donbass. Russia denies these accusations, emphasizing that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. Negotiations on resolving the situation are being conducted within the framework of the trilateral contact groups in Minsk (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE), as well as in the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine). At the same time, Moscow regularly points out that Kiev does not fulfill its obligations both at the Normandy summit in December last year and within the framework of the Minsk agreements.