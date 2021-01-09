The head of the CEC of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shaidalbekova at a briefing on Saturday, January 9, clarified that the second round of early presidential elections in the republic, if necessary, can be held in late January or early February this year.

She clarified that the second round of elections is usually held within 14 days after summing up the results of the main vote. In this case, the counting of votes should not last more than 20 days.

“But in practice, applying our technologies, we can sum up the voting results in a shorter time. I think it could be the end of January or the first ten days of February, if such a vote is scheduled, ”said the head of the Kyrgyz CEC.

At the same time, the second round of elections will not be needed if one of the candidates during the voting gains more than 50% of the votes. If this does not happen, then two candidates with the maximum number of votes will pass to the next round of elections, Shaidalbekova concluded.

Elections for the head of the republic and a referendum on changing the country’s constitution are to take place on January 10. There is a day of silence in the republic on Saturday. According to the CEC, more than 3.5 million people will take part in the elections and voting.

After the parliamentary elections in early October, protests took place in Kyrgyzstan. Supporters of the parties who did not get into the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament) took to the streets. As a result, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Jumabekov resigned.

On October 15, President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov also resigned. His powers passed to Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, and the protests ceased. On November 4, Talant Mamytov, a representative of the Republic-Ata-Zhurt faction, was elected as the new speaker of parliament.