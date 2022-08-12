Signing of many centimeters from FC Cartagena CB, which has center Sergio Mendiola tied for the 2022/23 season in LEB Plata. The 25-year-old player from Elche is 2.14 meters tall and completed the last three seasons in the superior Gold category with Lucentum, Almansa, Melilla and Basque Iraurgi. He is international with the lower categories of the national team and Cebé incorporates him into property, after training at UCAM Murcia and debuting in the ACB first team.

The center from Elche has a record of services by the quarries of Unicaja, Fuenlabrada and UCAM. This club trained him for a good part of his career, until calling him in preseason, causing his debut in ACB and agreeing to a long-term contract that ended in 2021. Mendiola averaged 10 points and almost 7 rebounds per game in one of his assignments, when Real Murcia of LEB Silver.

The last three seasons he has completed in Gold. He closed 2021/22 with 29 games and 145 points, first at Melilla and then at Basque club Iraurgi. In the middle of the year he left the North African team by his own decision. The signing of Mendiola was one of the great objectives of Cebé Cartagena, which on the third occasion has been able to achieve it. The board already tried it in the winter market of 2021 to collaborate in the promotion to LEB Plata; and also last summer.

The Albinegro team considers the squad practically closed with the center from Elche. There are currently ten players and the club’s wish is to put together a block of eleven. Mendiola joins guards Víctor Aguilar and Emilio Martínez; center Johan Kody; forwards Isaiah Powell and Joaquín Reyes; guard Pau Tendero (on loan from UCAM); the Kenyan Albert Odero and the ex-Madrid player Sediq Garuba, the recent U-18 European champion with the Murcian MVP Izan Almansa. And the stonemason Alejandro Tendero.

The presentation of the team, before a Gold rival



The Cebé preseason begins on September 1. The team will play six friendly matches until a few days before the league debut on October 8, against Levitec Huesca. The week of September 19 is still free of preparatory meetings. And it is the one that the albinegro team manages to present itself to its fans, at the Palacio de Deportes, against a rival from LEB Oro.

The club is enjoying a new resurgence under the Efesé umbrella, after three decades barely resisting in the underground of Spanish basketball. FC Cartagena CB faces its second season in a row in LEB Plata, it was able to get more than two thousand people into the Palace and was close to buying a place in Gold. The subscription campaign is still open at the price of 20 euros.