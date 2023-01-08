Juanpe Jiménez shoots for a basket in the first quarter of the match between ODILO FC Cartagena-Cebé and Huesca. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

Good news for ODILO FC Cartagena Cebé. Gustavo Aranzana’s boys managed to overcome Huesca, add their sixth victory (73-64) and place themselves for the second consecutive day in playoff positions for promotion to LEB Oro, just one win away from seventh place in the standings.

73

HATE CEBE Juanpe Jiménez (9), Víctor Aguilar (10), Isaiah Powell (18), Sediq Garuba (6) and Sergio Mendiola (12) -starting five- Joaquín Reyes (5), Ryan Lobreau (4), Emilio Martínez (3) , Johan Kody (6), Pau Tendero (0) and Alejandro Tendero (0). 64

Huesca Jorge Lafuente (6), Pablo Yarnoz (8), Nyameye Adom (17), Rubin de Celis (11) and N’Guessan (15) – starting five – Gerard Rodríguez (0), Fernández (0), Diego Gallardo (5 ) and Pavle Stosic (2). See also Ashun Wu achieves the first victory of Chinese golf in Africa Partial:

20-15, 20-17 (40-32), 18-23 (58-55), 15-9 (73-64).

Referees:

Carlos Manuel Betanzos Garcia and Francisco Olmos Ochoa.

Incidents:

Palacio de los Deportes de Cartagena. About 500 spectators. Fourteenth day corresponding to the ‘East’ Group of the LEB Plata league.

It is also the third consecutive victory like crazy