Dani Ceballos will play again in the Arsenal in the 2020-21 season. The Utreran has given the ‘Ok’ to return to the London club again on loan, as LaSexta advanced and was able to confirm AS, and it only remains, for it to become official, for Madrid and Arsenal to finish outlining the final details of the agreement. An agreement that is very advanced but not yet closed.

The transfer format will be similar to that of last season and will be a pure loan, so that Arsenal will not have a purchase option and Ceballos will have to return to Chamartín in the summer of 2021. With Ceballos the output operation What is the white club trying to do, since the Andalusian It was not in Zidane’s plans last season and it still is not. At first, the Real Madrid entity told him that he had to join the white preseason, in fact this Monday he trained with the rest of the Madrid players, but then he returned to his initial idea that another assignment was better because footballers who act in position, like Modric, have not come out, and also Odegaard was chosen.

Ceballos will return to London to a team that is rearming with Mikel Arteta. The Basque coach is one of the main supporters of the midfielder and has decisively influencedto convince both Arsenal and the player to attempt another year on loan. Arteta himself emphasized this last week: "From time to time hI talk to Dani and he knows the good impression I have of him. He made it quite clear to me that his intention was to stay with us and he is a player that obviously interests us because, as we saw in the last months of the season, is able to contribute a lot".

Ceballos’ first experience at Emirates was a roller coaster, but ended with a happy ending. Was starter in twelve of the last thirteen days of the Premier and in Arsenal’s last two games in the Europa League. Also, especially in the semifinals (against City) and the final (2-1 to Chelsea) of the FA Cup won by gunners.