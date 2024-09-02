Real Madrid’s midfield continues to accumulate setbacks. In addition to the already known absences of Camavinga and Bellingham, on Monday there were also those of Dani Ceballos, who has a sprained right ankle that will keep him out of action for almost two months, and Aurélien Tchouaméni, who left the French national team’s training camp in Clairefontaine after being examined by the French team’s doctor. In addition, his teammate and national team mate, full-back Ferland Mendy, also packed his bags due to a tibia injury. It is still unknown how long both could be out.

Ceballos suffered the injury in Sunday’s match against Betis, the day of his first start of the season. This was confirmed by the medical tests he underwent, after which he was diagnosed with “a grade III sprain affecting the ligaments in the right ankle. Pending evolution,” according to a medical report from the club.

The Andalusian midfielder started at the Santiago Bernabéu against Betis, a team he was able to join last week before the transfer window closed. Unfortunately, during the game he suffered a severe ankle sprain that damaged his ligaments and, depending on how he develops, his time out is expected to be between six and eight weeks.

As for Tchouaméni, an injury to his left foot will prevent him from participating in France’s next two Nations League matches, against Italy at the Parc des Princes on Friday and against Belgium in Lyon three days later.

If the French midfielder’s absence is confirmed, and given that Camavinga and Bellingham still have time to recover, Carlo Ancelotti could find himself with only three midfielders available for the next match: Fede Valverde, Luka Modric and Arda Güler.

