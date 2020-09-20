A week ago they engaged in a round before their debut in the Premier League and the video went around the world. A week ago the two were substitutes and made the news. But tonight Ceballos slipped between the lines and gave a goal to Nketiah, the one from 2-1, the one that won Arsenal on the second day, which places the Gunners as co-leaders of the classification. Despite the fact that Mikel Arteta’s team got stuck more than necessary, despite the fact that they did not show the fluidity of other recent matches, despite even taking the lead, West Ham came very close to taking points from the Emirates Stadium . But Nketiah and Ceballos made the news again.

The opening goal came from a good combination between the lines, when Saka found Aubameyang in space, heeled to the left wing. The Gabonese, recently renovated until 2023 and confirmed as the great star of the ‘gunner’ project, put a measured center for Lacazette to finish at will from within the area. It seemed that everything was rolling for a new victory for Arsenal, virtual leader of the classification at the time, but West Ham knew how to respond.

In a very fast attack by the ‘hammers’, Bowen opened the ball before the arrival of Fredericks, who put a low ball into the center of the small area that Antonio finished off. The 1-1 came before the break and launched a clear threat to Arsenal, which as the minutes of the second half passed, began to take everything they had on the bench. Pepe came in first, then Nketiah came in, replacing Lacazette, and he was rewarded: the winning goal.