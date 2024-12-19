One more market, the possibility that Dani Ceballos return to Real Betis arises again. The midfielder was transferred to the Madrid team back in July 2017, but he has never completely separated from the Verdiblanco club. In fact, he has visited the team on numerous occasions to watch games at the Benito Villamarín. The last one was a month ago at Betis – Celta.

With the Fekir’s departure Last summer, the door to his return to Betis opened again, although September finally arrived and everything remained as it was. Now, with the January market just around the corner, the rumors are increasing again and the Utrerano player himself is fueling them. And last Wednesday, Ceballos commented on a publication from a well-known Betic account on social networks and it raised a real storm.

The publication referred to is a Christmas card with Manuel Pellegrini dressed as Santa ClausIsco as Saint Joseph and Vitor Roque as baby Jesus. Faced with this image, the Real Madrid footballer commented: “There’s only one left to go back for Christmas.”

All this, before the meringues faced Pachuca in the final of the Intercontinental Cupa tournament in which Real Madrid became champion with Ceballos playing this decisive duel. The Utrerano is currently counting on minutes with the white jersey, but has not managed to take over the starting role. Despite this, there have been 13 games in which he has enjoyed minutes this season. The meringues aborted the midfielder’s departure this summer, but the player is willing to push to leave this January and return to what is his home.









Betis tried to sign him until the last minute. Until Real Madrid’s refusal ended up aborting it. The green and white team went for him and Lo Celso, as president Ángel Haro himself recognized, although in the end only the Argentine arrived. That was not the only time that he was on the verge of bringing him back to Villamarín, since three seasons ago he was able to return for free.