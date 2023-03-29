Dani Ceballos’s career seemed a bit stagnant, behind Modric and Kroos he didn’t have many minutes, but this season has been a turning point for the Andalusian. Carlo Ancelotti has begun to give him minutes and has not wasted any, throwing the team on his back when he is on the pitch and providing a rhythm and a freshness that was missed in Concha Espina.
Now the utrerano is fulfilling his last months of contract with Real Madrid and his future is still up in the air. Ceballos has confirmed that at the moment he has not had any meeting with the Madrid board about his future but he is focused on the remainder of the season, so he will negotiate when it is his turn.
As stated ACE, the white club has not offered a renewal proposal to Ceballos yet, despite the fact that at the beginning of the season they assured that they would do so in the final stage of the campaign. Although there is still time to negotiate, the midfielder has to go looking for an alternative in the event that this renewal never arrives. It is a complicated situation, since today, apart from Tchouameni and Camavinga, there is no Real Madrid midfielder (Kroos and Modric) with a guaranteed future in the team and the board continues to push to get Jude Bellingham in the summer, so much movement is expected.
Dani Ceballos continues to prioritize a renewal with Real Madrid rather than heading to another European team. If Real Betis were in a better economic moment, his departure to his childhood club would be almost certain, but today they cannot afford the transfer. The other team that rumors have come out of is Atlético de Madrid. Simeone’s men need to rebuild the squad to once again be a threat in Europe as it has been in recent years and Ceballos could lead the mattress midfield.
